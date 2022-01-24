English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Ministry wants to build 1.5 to 2 million housing units per year. (KemenPUPR)
The Ministry wants to build 1.5 to 2 million housing units per year. (KemenPUPR)

Ministry Plans to Build 2 Million Housing Units Per Year

English indonesian government infrastructure housing
Rizkie Fauzian • 24 January 2022 15:02
Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing's Directorate General of Housing plans to evaluate the One Million Houses program.
 
According to the Ministry's Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto, the Ministry wants to build 1.5 to 2 million housing units per year through the program.
 
"This is because it adjusts to the backlog which continues to grow every year," he said in a written statement, Monday, January 24, 2022.
 
Based on the Ministry's 2020-2024 infrastructure development program, the Indonesian government plans to build as many as 51,340 flats.
 
"In addition to 10 thousand special housing units, 813,660 independent housing units and 262,345 PSU housing PSU units," he explained.
 
Meanwhile, the One Million Houses Program as of December 31, 2021, managed to build 1,105,707 housing units.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Expedite Metallurgical Coal Exploration

Indonesia to Expedite Metallurgical Coal Exploration

English
indonesian government
Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Still Under Control

Minister Says COVID-19 Situation Still Under Control

English
indonesian government
Omicron Case Surge Could Put Pressure on Health Facilities: VP Ma'ruf

Omicron Case Surge Could Put Pressure on Health Facilities: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT
Otomotif

Ikuti Ghozali Everyday, Lamborghini Masuk Ke NFT

Terbuka untuk Umum, Pendaftaran Calon Rektor UGM Dibuka Mulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Terbuka untuk Umum, Pendaftaran Calon Rektor UGM Dibuka Mulai Hari Ini

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Wanita Indonesia vs Thailand

Pemerintah dan KPU Sepakat Pemilu Digelar 14 Februari 2024
Nasional

Pemerintah dan KPU Sepakat Pemilu Digelar 14 Februari 2024

Jangan Khawatir! Pemerintah Belum Berencana Terapkan Kembali PPKM Darurat
Ekonomi

Jangan Khawatir! Pemerintah Belum Berencana Terapkan Kembali PPKM Darurat

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Matthew White, Aktor Cilik Bintang Film Danur Meninggal Dunia

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan
Internasional

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital
Teknologi

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!