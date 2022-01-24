Ministry Plans to Build 2 Million Housing Units Per Year

Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing's Directorate General of Housing plans to evaluate the One Million Houses program.
According to the Ministry's Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto, the Ministry wants to build 1.5 to 2 million housing units per year through the program.
"This is because it adjusts to the backlog which continues to grow every year," he said in a written statement, Monday, January 24, 2022.
Based on the Ministry's 2020-2024 infrastructure development program, the Indonesian government plans to build as many as 51,340 flats.
"In addition to 10 thousand special housing units, 813,660 independent housing units and 262,345 PSU housing PSU units," he explained.
Meanwhile, the One Million Houses Program as of December 31, 2021, managed to build 1,105,707 housing units.