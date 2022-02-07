English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Indonesia Aiming for Over 5% Economic Growth in First Quarter

English economic growth covid-19 indonesian government
Antara • 07 February 2022 20:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is seeking to boost economic growth to more than 5 percent year on year (yoy) in the first quarter of 2022, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, has informed.
 
"Growth in 2021's first quarter was still minus 0.7 percent, so we expect to push above 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, and it will affect the second quarter because there is the fasting month (Ramadan) and holidays," Hartarto said at a press conference on public activities restrictions (PPKM) evaluation here on Monday.
 
Based on surveys, the Indonesian economy can grow 4.7–5.6 percent year on year on the back of improving public sentiment, he predicted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), economic growth reached 3.7 percent year on year in 2021, with the economy growing 5.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, he noted.
 
For 2022, the government has allocated Rp455.62 trillion for the handling of COVID-19, the minister said. Meanwhile, it has allotted Rp122.5 trillion for healthcare or treatment, he added.
 
"While the treatment of COVID-19 patients (cost) around Rp32.96 trillion, although due to Delta (cases surge last year), there is still a carryover of Rp23.6 trillion," he informed.
 
Furthermore, the government also allocated Rp154.8 trillion for community protection programs and Rp178.3 trillion to strengthen the national economic recovery program, Hartarto said.
 
In February 2022, the government will hold 17 G20 events in a hybrid format and under the implementation of strict health protocols, he added.
 
The Indonesian government has also been preparing to hold the MotoGP race from March 18–20, 2022 in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), West Nusa Tenggara by encouraging vaccinations and enforcing anticipatory measures against the Omicron variant, the minister noted.
 
"Telemedicine and medicines in the regions need to be prepared, at the same time, accelerating vaccinations and improving health protocols by wearing masks, maintaining distance, and washing hands. Of course, these various activities would be adjusted to the respective regions," Hartarto said.
 
(WAH)
Economic Cost of Air Pollution in Middle East, North Africa is Immense: World Bank

English
middle east
WHO, Commonwealth Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Public Health Issues

English
united nations
EU Provides Emergency Assistance to People Affected by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

English
europe
Terus Meroket, 5.000 Warga Jakpus Terpapar Covid-19
Nasional
Nasional

Kurs Rupiah Perdagangan Pagi Jadi Jawara
Ekonomi
Ekonomi

4 Daerah Berikan Pemutihan Pajak Kendaraan, Ini Lokasinya
Otomotif
Otomotif

AS Tawarkan Hadiah Rp143 Miliar untuk Informasi Terkait Pemimpin ISIS-K
Internasional
Internasional

Sadio Mane dkk Disambut Penggemar Usai Juara Piala Afrika
Olahraga
Olahraga

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan
Hiburan

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi
Teknologi

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona
Rona

