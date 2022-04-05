Indonesia Strikes $150 Million Worth Deals with Japanese Businessmen: Ambassador

Jakarta: Business deals totaling US$150 million (around Rp2.15 trillion) have been struck during a Japanese business delegation's trip to Indonesia on March 27-April 1, facilitated by the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo.
The investment deals were important for Indonesia's economic recovery after the pandemic, the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo noted in a statement on Tuesday.
The business deals also included commitment to investment and the transfer of technology, Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi remarked.
"The Japanese business delegation had been explored for a long time by the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo. Hence, during the visit to Indonesia, there are several investment commitments and technology sharing from Japan. The Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo will continue to oversee the realization of this investment commitment from Japan," he stated.
The business visit was the first one to be undertaken since the onset of the pandemic and it was the result of sound synergy and collaboration between Indonesian representatives abroad and the central and regional governments, according to the statement.
During the stay in Indonesia, the Japanese business delegation met with the minister of health, minister of agriculture, and several other high-ranking officials.
They also participated in business matching with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (Kadin's) Japanese Committee, Bogor Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and several private parties in the health and agriculture sectors.
At the concluding leg of their visit, the Japanese delegation visited the Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sanur, Bali.
An infectious disease expert from Hiroshima University, Hiroki Ohge, who joined the group, expressed his readiness to support the development of an international hospital in the special economic zone.
"Hiroshima University has advantages in the field of medical research. We are ready to support the development of the Bali International Hospital in the SEZ in Sanur Bali by sending health workers and the latest medical technology," Ohge affirmed.
While in Bali, the Japanese business delegation was also invited by President Commissioner of Kura-Kura Bali, Tantowi Yahya, to review development of the area that will become an international research center.
They were also received by Deputy Governor of Bali, Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati, and participated in a business matching activity with the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMI) of Bali.