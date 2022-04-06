AFTECH Should Partake in Fintech Consumer Protection: Finance Minister

Jakarta: The Finance Ministry highlighted the importance of groups, including the National Fintech Association (AFTECH), to actively contribute to addressing consumer protection issues on financial technology platforms.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati listed aspects pertaining to consumer protection issues that include data protection as well as technical infrastructure issues that must be addressed in order to ensure functionality for the entire population.
AFTECH was expected to unceasingly pursue its commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders as well as encouraging efforts to expedite digitalization and support economic recovery, Indrawati delivered the statement in a press release, as quoted here on Wednesday.
"They were also expected to minimize the digital divide, especially for vulnerable and underserved groups, specifically women, youth, and especially people in disadvantaged areas," she added.
Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo opined that cross-stakeholder collaboration was vital to support the national digital economy ecosystem.
"The digital financial economy in Indonesia is rapidly growing. This is evidence of the extraordinary synergy and collaboration among Bank of Indonesia, banking payment system services companies, AFTECH, and e-commerce in supporting, accelerating, and continuously improving the digital financial economy," Warjiyo stated.
Chairman of the Financial Services Authority Wimboh Santoso stated that empowerment of fintech was relevant to the current conditions, in which fintech had become a necessity for the community and provided access to faster, cheaper, and better services in terms of financing.
"National commitment to digitization can support the latest economic sources. However, there are several challenges that need to be (considered, such as the fact that) digital developments in the financial sector cannot be separated from the digital development of the economic ecosystem," Santoso remarked.
He called for disseminating information to the public, so as to educate them on products that suit their profiles.