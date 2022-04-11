Car Sales in March Reached 98,524 Units: Gaikindo

Jakarta: The Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) recorded the wholesale of four-wheeled motor vehicles or those with more wheels in Indonesia to have reached 98,524 units in March 2022.
Retail sales in March were recorded at 89,811 units, and according to Gaikindo, the figures of both wholesale and retail sales surpassed the normal or pre-pandemic figures of the Indonesian automotive industry.
"The results of vehicle sales in March that had managed to reach more than 98 thousand units matched the achievement figures under normal conditions (before the pandemic), and this is the fruit of the support and direction given by the government," Gaikindo Chairman Yohannes Nangoi stated here on Monday.
Referring to the sales report in March, he explained that 263,810 units were sold in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 41.1 percent as compared to the same period in 2021.
According to Nangoi, the increase in sales figures in the first quarter of 2022 was bolstered by the relaxation of luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM DTP) that he deemed had supported the Indonesian automotive industry.
He said the policy has helped to recover small and medium enterprises and industry SMEs in the automotive support sector.
According to Gaikindo, the vehicle sales figure in March cannot be separated from the implementation of Jakarta Auto Week (JAW) that focused on encouraging sales. JAW was held on March 12-21, 2022.
"For the nine days of JAW, we have recorded very good transaction achievements and successfully realized its goal to be able to contribute to the achievement of the automotive industry sales, which in March, delivered outstanding results," Nangoi noted.