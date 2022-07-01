English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Growth eased for the second month running. (Photo: medcom.id)
Growth eased for the second month running. (Photo: medcom.id)

Manufacturing Sector's Growth Eases in ASEAN

English manufacturing asean economic growth inflation Myanmar
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 July 2022 12:00
Jakarta: The ASEAN manufacturing sector recorded an improvement in operating conditions during June, according to the latest S&P Global's purchasing manager index (PMI) data.
 
The headline PMI registered 52.0 in June, down slightly from 52.3 in May, to signal a solid overall improvement in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector. 
 
That said, growth eased for the second month running, to the second-softest in the current nine-month sequence of expansion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Six of the seven ASEAN nations signalled growth during June, with Singapore leading the rankings table for the seventh month running. Moreover, the rate of improvement (59.3) was marked and accelerated to a new series high.
 
Operating conditions also improved in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector, albeit at a softer pace. At 54.0 in June, the headline PMI for Vietnam was quicker than its long-run series average. 
 
Similar was the case for the Philippines. Despite a fractional loss in growth momentum, the latest uptick (53.8) measured the third-fastest since November 2018 and indicated five successive months of growth.
 
Elsewhere, mild expansions were seen at manufacturing firms in Thailand (50.7), Malaysia (50.4) and Indonesia (50.2). While the pace of increase accelerated at the Malaysian manufacturing sector, Thai and Indonesian manufactures reported the slowest rates of growth for six and ten months, respectively.
 
Finally, Myanmar noted its second successive deterioration in operating conditions during June. The headline PMI figure slipped to 48.2 to signal a quicker decline compared to that in May.
 
"The latest PMI data signalled a further loss in growth momentum across the ASEAN manufacturing sector. Firms, despite increasing production levels and receiving higher volumes of new orders, cut back on headcounts, holdings of raw materials and semi-finished items in June," Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a press release on Friday.
 
"Growth slowed in four of the seven monitored nations in June while Myanmar recorded a decline. Surging inflation, raw material shortages and energy price hikes, impacted each region in one way or another," Baluch added.
 
Nevertheless, the economist stated, sentiment was positive across the ASEAN manufacturing sector with panellists hopeful that output would expand in the coming 12 months.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta
Pendidikan

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini
Hiburan

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!