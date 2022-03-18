English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English jakarta New Capital finance
Antara • 18 March 2022 18:58
Jakarta: State-owned assets in Jakarta will be optimized after the national capital is relocated to East Kalimantan, according to an official from the Finance Ministry.
 
Director of state-owned assets and information system at the ministry's Directorate General of State Assets, Purnama Sianturi, said that after the capital relocation, government buildings that were hosting ministries and government institutions could be managed or rented to private institutions.
 
"We are yet to specify how the optimization will take place, but we determined that state-owned assets in Jakarta must be optimized (after the capital relocation)," Sianturi said during an online discussion in Jakarta on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Optimizing state-owned assets in Jakarta after the capital relocation will ensure extra revenues for the government, she added.
 
The director said that the agency is yet to determine the assets that would be optimized as it must wait for government ministries and institutions, the current tenants of state-owned assets in Jakarta, to finalize their relocation plan and record assets that will not be transferred to the new capital.
 
"We are yet to determine the total number (assets that will be optimized), but in principle, we will optimize all assets in Jakarta that are not transferred to the new capital," Sianturi informed.
 
According to Annex II of Law no. 3 of 2022 on National Capital, government ministries and institutions will be relocated from Jakarta to the new capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan, in five phases.
 
Government officials and institutions that will be relocated in the first phase are the President and Vice President; the national legislature; the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, and the Judiciary Commission; the coordinating ministries and the triumvirate ministries -- Home Affairs Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and Defence Ministry.
 
In the second phase, ministries relevant to the national capital development and the provision of basic services, human development, and culture will be relocated. The third phase will involve the relocation of the economic and investment affairs ministries.
 
Non-ministry government institutions will be relocated in the fourth phase and non-structural government institutions in the final phase. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $146 Billion in 2025: Minister

Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $146 Billion in 2025: Minister

English
indonesian economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Federer Sumbang Anak-anak Ukraina
Olahraga

Federer Sumbang Anak-anak Ukraina

BMKG: Jaksel dan Jaktim Akan Diguyur Hujan Ringan
Nasional

BMKG: Jaksel dan Jaktim Akan Diguyur Hujan Ringan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!