English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Retailers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in February and May 2022.
Retailers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in February and May 2022.

Survey Pointed to Stronger Retail Sales Performance in December: BI

English Bank Indonesia automotive Christmas and New Year celebrations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2022 11:49
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how respondents expected monthly retail sales to surge in December 2021 on the back of a seasonal spike in demand during the Christmas and New Year national religious holidays (HBKN). 
 
Higher retail sales were indicated by 3.0% (mtm) growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 206.9, primarily driven by Cultural and Recreational Goods, Information and Communication Equipment as well as Clothing. 
 
Annually, retailers predicted 8.9% (yoy) sales growth, led by Automotive Fuels.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One month earlier (November 2021), the Retail Sales Survey also pointed to stronger retail sales performance, as reflected by 2.8% (mtm) RSI growth to a level of 201.0, despite moderating from 3.2% (mtm) in the previous period. 
 
RSI growth in November 2021 was supported by Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco, contrasting moderation in terms of Clothing and Automotive Fuel sales. 
 
Annually, retail sales accelerated in November 2021 to 10.8% (yoy) from 6.5% (yoy) in October 2021, with retailers confirming broad-based gains across most commodity groups, particularly Automotive Fuels as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.
 
"In terms of prices, retailers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in February and May 2022 in response to seasonal factors (Chinese New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr) as well as indications of higher raw material prices," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press releae on Tueesday.
 
Accordingly, the Price Expectations Index (PEI) for February and May 2022 increased to 129.7 and 140.0 respectively from 125.5 and 134.3 in the previous period.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

English
covid-19
FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Herry Wirawan, si Pemerkosa 13 Santri Dituntut Mati Hingga Kebiri Kimia
Nasional

Herry Wirawan, si Pemerkosa 13 Santri Dituntut Mati Hingga Kebiri Kimia

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki
Pendidikan

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir
Otomotif

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan
Internasional

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well
Hiburan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!