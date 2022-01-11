Survey Pointed to Stronger Retail Sales Performance in December: BI

Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how respondents expected monthly retail sales to surge in December 2021 on the back of a seasonal spike in demand during the Christmas and New Year national religious holidays (HBKN).
Higher retail sales were indicated by 3.0% (mtm) growth in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 206.9, primarily driven by Cultural and Recreational Goods, Information and Communication Equipment as well as Clothing.
Annually, retailers predicted 8.9% (yoy) sales growth, led by Automotive Fuels.
One month earlier (November 2021), the Retail Sales Survey also pointed to stronger retail sales performance, as reflected by 2.8% (mtm) RSI growth to a level of 201.0, despite moderating from 3.2% (mtm) in the previous period.
RSI growth in November 2021 was supported by Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco, contrasting moderation in terms of Clothing and Automotive Fuel sales.
Annually, retail sales accelerated in November 2021 to 10.8% (yoy) from 6.5% (yoy) in October 2021, with retailers confirming broad-based gains across most commodity groups, particularly Automotive Fuels as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco.
"In terms of prices, retailers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in February and May 2022 in response to seasonal factors (Chinese New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr) as well as indications of higher raw material prices," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press releae on Tueesday.
Accordingly, the Price Expectations Index (PEI) for February and May 2022 increased to 129.7 and 140.0 respectively from 125.5 and 134.3 in the previous period.