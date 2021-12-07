English  
Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate.

Indonesia’s Official Reserve Assets Stood at S145.9 billion: BI

English Bank Indonesia economic growth finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2021 11:47
Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at USD145.9 billion as end-of November 2021, increased from USD145.5 billion as end-of October 2021, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
 
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.3 months of imports or 8.1 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt. 
 
"Well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the official, the central bank considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.
 
The increase of official reserve assets in November 2021 was influenced, amongst others, by tax and services receipts and government’s foreign loan withdrawal. 
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic growth," the official concluded.
 
(WAH)
