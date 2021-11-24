Investment Key to Boost National Economic Recovery: Jokowi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that investment is key to boost national economic recovery.According to the Head of State, every effort to attract investment must be done as well as possible."I am happy that there were ministries or institutions, provinces, receives/cities that receive awards for investment," said Jokowi at the Opening of the Investment Services Awards 2021 at the Ritz Carlton, Jakarta, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.He instructed all ministers, heads of institutions, and regional leaders to seriously provide services to both foreign and domestic investors."If investors are not served well, it will be harder to attract investment," he said.In order to improve Indonesian economy, the Head of State continued, all central and regional government agencies must make their licensing system more effective and efficient.