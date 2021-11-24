English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Investment Key to Boost National Economic Recovery: Jokowi

English investment president joko widodo indonesian economy
Andhika Prasetyo • 24 November 2021 12:21
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that investment is key to boost national economic recovery. 
 
According to the Head of State, every effort to attract investment must be done as well as possible.
 
"I am happy that there were ministries or institutions, provinces, receives/cities that receive awards for investment," said Jokowi at the Opening of the Investment Services Awards 2021 at the Ritz Carlton, Jakarta, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
 
He instructed all ministers, heads of institutions, and regional leaders to seriously provide services to both foreign and domestic investors. 
 
"If investors are not served well, it will be harder to attract investment," he said.
 
In order to improve Indonesian economy, the Head of State continued, all central and regional government agencies must make their licensing system more effective and efficient.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
15.7 Million Teenagers in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

15.7 Million Teenagers in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Karalloe Dam Expected to Provide Benefits to Farmers in South Sulawesi

Karalloe Dam Expected to Provide Benefits to Farmers in South Sulawesi

English
south sulawesi
Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex Accommodates 539 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients

Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex Accommodates 539 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
MK Tolak Gugatan Pemisahan Penyelenggaraan Pemilu Serentak 2024
Nasional

MK Tolak Gugatan Pemisahan Penyelenggaraan Pemilu Serentak 2024

Jokowi Heran Sisa Anggaran Daerah Justru Bertambah Jelang Tutup Tahun
Ekonomi

Jokowi Heran Sisa Anggaran Daerah Justru Bertambah Jelang Tutup Tahun

5 Fakta Menarik Seputar Kemenangan Manchester United di Kandang Villarreal
Olahraga

5 Fakta Menarik Seputar Kemenangan Manchester United di Kandang Villarreal

Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris
Internasional

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun
Teknologi

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%
Pendidikan

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!