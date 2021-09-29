English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Says Investments No Longer Concentrated in Java

English investment indonesian government president joko widodo
Antara • 29 September 2021 20:59
Jakarta: Since the third quarter of 2020, investments in Indonesia have not remained concentrated in the Java Island region, Minister of Investment and the head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia, has informed.
 
"We have recorded that 50.5 percent of investments were aimed at regions outside Java Island in 2020, while investments within Java Island region reduced to 49.5 percent," he said during an online discussion in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
The total value of investments outside Java Island reached Rp417.5 trillion (around US$29.2 billion) from 54,994 projects, while the investment value within Java Island was Rp408.8 trillion (around US$64.9 billion) from 98,355 projects, Lahadalia disclosed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


A similar trend was seen in the first half of 2021, when investments outside Java Island increased to 51.5 percent, and investments in Java further declined to 48.5 percent, he noted.
 
The total investment realization in Indonesia in the first half of 2021 was Rp442.7 trillion (around US$30.9 trillion), or 49.2 percent of the total investment target of Rp900 trillion (around US$63 billion), the minister informed.
 
"For this year, President Joko Widodo has directed us to increase the investment value target from the earlier planned estimate of Rp856 trillion (around US$59.9 trillion)," Lahadalia said.
 
The investment minister then pointed out three factors that have contributed to regions outside Java attracting investment. The Indonesian government's determination to decentralize national development investment away from Java has influenced potential investors to consider investing outside Java Island, he said.
 
The recent tendency among industries to construct factories close to the material sources and attractive incentives and benefits for corporations investing outside Java have also drawn investment to regions outside Java, Lahadalia explained.
 
"The current mission of the government is to equalize economic development by developing new economic centers and attracting investors to invest in other regions outside Java Island," the minister remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Malaysian-Flagged Boat Seized over Illegal Fishing: Ministry

Malaysian-Flagged Boat Seized over Illegal Fishing: Ministry

English
indonesian government
Realization of National Economic Recovery Budget Had Reached Rp404.7 Trillion: Minister

Realization of National Economic Recovery Budget Had Reached Rp404.7 Trillion: Minister

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kabar Baik, Penyintas Covid-19 Boleh Menerima Vaksin
Nasional

Kabar Baik, Penyintas Covid-19 Boleh Menerima Vaksin

Praveen/Melati Bawa Indonesia Juara Grup C Piala Sudirman
Olahraga

Praveen/Melati Bawa Indonesia Juara Grup C Piala Sudirman

Ernest Prakasa Sentil Influencer Endorse Judi Online
Hiburan

Ernest Prakasa Sentil Influencer Endorse Judi Online

Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur
Internasional

Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur

Pemerintah Mulai Bangun Infrastruktur Penunjang Ibu Kota Baru
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Mulai Bangun Infrastruktur Penunjang Ibu Kota Baru

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang
Pendidikan

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro
Otomotif

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa
Teknologi

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!