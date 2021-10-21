English  
Incoming Chair of ICSB Hermawan Kartajaya.
Incoming Chair of ICSB Hermawan Kartajaya.

Bali to Host ICSB World Congress in 2023

English bali MSMEs bali province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2021 19:03
Jakarta: Indonesia is set to host the International Council of Small Business (ICSB) World Congress in 2023, according to Incoming Chair of ICSB Hermawan Kartajaya.
 
ICSB, founded in 1955, is the oldest and largest nonprofit organization devoted to small businesses internationally.
 
ICSB is the originator of the United Nations’ Resolution to create an International Name Day dedicated to Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises on June 27 (MSMEs Day).

"This is a big organization covering four pillars. Number one is campuses doing research for small businesses, and then corporations doing CSR, and then also governments, and then the other one is trainers," Kartajaya told Metro Globe Network (MGN).
 
Watch: Growth of Indonesia's MSMEs
 
According to him, the 2023 ICSB World Congress will be held on the Island of Bali in July 2023.
 
"I will be the chairman from July 2022 until July 2023. And in July 2023 I have to organize ICSB's World Congress in Bali. I'm also now is the chairman of Indonesia ICSB and Asia ICSB. So, I will be representing Indonesia and Asia," Kartajaya explained.
 
ICSB, represented in over 85 countries, uses its platform to distribute new knowledge and information on small business management and entrepreneurial development.
 
The organization brings together educators, researchers, policy-makers and practitioners from around the world to share knowledge and expertise in their respective fields through publications, programs, workshops, training sessions and certifications.
 
(WAH)
