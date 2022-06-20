English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Directs Ministers to Lower Price of Bulk Cooking Oil

English president joko widodo trade palm oil
Antara • 20 June 2022 18:49
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan to promptly lower the price of bulk cooking oil to Rp14 thousand per liter.
 
"I have asked the two ministers. Both of them have asked for more time from two weeks to one month (to lower the price). I wish it to be sooner, so the price can be affordable to the people," Widodo said during a Plenary Cabinet Session at the State Palace, here on Monday.
 
Since the end of May 2022, Pandjaitan has been tasked by Widodo to handle the issue of the scarcity and rising prices of cooking oil, while Hasan has been asked to observe the price development of goods and services.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President has asked that a uniform price of Rp14 thousand/liter be implemented for bulk cooking oil in all Indonesian provinces.
 
During a recent inspection of markets in West Java and Banten, he found that the prices of bulk cooking oil there are in accordance with the government's regulation.
 
"I am happy that when I checked in several markets in West Java and Banten, the price of bulk cooking oil is already at Rp14 thousand; but is it only in two provinces? We hope that the price can be (implemented) in all provinces," Widodo explained.
 
He also stressed that the government's current priority policy is to maintain prices at an affordable level for the public. According to him, the policy has been implemented in public interest amid pressures in the global food and energy supply chain.
 
Meanwhile, Trade Minister Hasan said that he has identified several factors related to the cooking oil problem.
 
"I have found the ‘common thread.’ There are three distribution channels (and) ten thousand points; I have ordered to install more than ten thousand (distribution) points for people to buy (bulk cooking oil) at Rp14 thousand," he informed.
 
He has also asked that simple packaging be developed for bulk cooking oil to ease its distribution to far-flung and remote areas.
 
"For example, how to carry gallons if it's far away, like to Maluku? (It is expected) the simpler packaging can be accepted (by the communities) where the distribution path is easier," he explained.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

English
food
Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

English
jakarta
New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi
Nasional

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi

Asyik, Gaji ke-13 Bakal Cair Bulan Depan
Ekonomi

Asyik, Gaji ke-13 Bakal Cair Bulan Depan

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal
Otomotif

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?
Pendidikan

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini
Olahraga

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini

Bukan Captain America, Chris Evans Tertarik Balik ke MCU Jadi Karakter Ini
Hiburan

Bukan Captain America, Chris Evans Tertarik Balik ke MCU Jadi Karakter Ini

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!