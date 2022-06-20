President Jokowi Directs Ministers to Lower Price of Bulk Cooking Oil

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan to promptly lower the price of bulk cooking oil to Rp14 thousand per liter.
"I have asked the two ministers. Both of them have asked for more time from two weeks to one month (to lower the price). I wish it to be sooner, so the price can be affordable to the people," Widodo said during a Plenary Cabinet Session at the State Palace, here on Monday.
Since the end of May 2022, Pandjaitan has been tasked by Widodo to handle the issue of the scarcity and rising prices of cooking oil, while Hasan has been asked to observe the price development of goods and services.
The President has asked that a uniform price of Rp14 thousand/liter be implemented for bulk cooking oil in all Indonesian provinces.
During a recent inspection of markets in West Java and Banten, he found that the prices of bulk cooking oil there are in accordance with the government's regulation.
"I am happy that when I checked in several markets in West Java and Banten, the price of bulk cooking oil is already at Rp14 thousand; but is it only in two provinces? We hope that the price can be (implemented) in all provinces," Widodo explained.
He also stressed that the government's current priority policy is to maintain prices at an affordable level for the public. According to him, the policy has been implemented in public interest amid pressures in the global food and energy supply chain.
Meanwhile, Trade Minister Hasan said that he has identified several factors related to the cooking oil problem.
"I have found the ‘common thread.’ There are three distribution channels (and) ten thousand points; I have ordered to install more than ten thousand (distribution) points for people to buy (bulk cooking oil) at Rp14 thousand," he informed.
He has also asked that simple packaging be developed for bulk cooking oil to ease its distribution to far-flung and remote areas.
"For example, how to carry gallons if it's far away, like to Maluku? (It is expected) the simpler packaging can be accepted (by the communities) where the distribution path is easier," he explained.