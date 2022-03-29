Indonesia Issues Rp4.01 Trillion Sharia Sovereign Bonds

Jakarta: The Indonesian government, on Monday, issued sharia sovereign bonds (SBSN), worth Rp4.01 trillion, under a private placement scheme.
The series PBS-003 SBSNs are tradable bonds, with a face value of Rp1 million each, Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management at the Finance Ministry noted in a written statement here on Tuesday.
The PBS-003 SBSNs were issued at a yield of 6.75 percent per year, with fixed coupons.
The fixed coupons will become due on June 15, 2047, and the yields will be paid on June 15 and December 15 every year.
Thus, payment of the first coupons will be made on June 15, 2022, and payment of the last yields will be made on June 15, 2047.