English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The region’s inflation has sharply increased to an average of 4.5 percent in the period of January to March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The region’s inflation has sharply increased to an average of 4.5 percent in the period of January to March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

APEC Region's Growth Expected to Slow Down to 3.2% in 2022

English asia-pacific economic growth manufacturing Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 14:32
Bangkok: The APEC region’s economic growth is expected to slow down to 3.2 percent in 2022, following a 5.9 percent expansion in 2021, and will improve slightly in 2023 to 3.4 percent, according to the new economic data published by the APEC Policy Support Unit.
 
"Economic activity in the APEC region rebounded in 2021 due to the reopening of borders and businesses," explained Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, in a press release on FRiday. 
 
However, Dr Hew added, the emergence of the Omicron variant in the second half of last year forced the reimposition of restrictions and lockdowns in some economies, slowing down economic activity.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Major manufacturing hubs in the region were affected by the movement restrictions towards the second half of last year. As a result, we are once again faced with congested shipping lanes and ports, shortages of workers and production inputs—these hurt growth and pose risks in the near future." Dr Hew stated.
 
The May 2022 issue of the APEC Regional Trends Analysis, which was launched in Bangkok on the eve of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, highlighted global supply chain disruptions as a significant contributing factor to supply-demand imbalances that led to a broad-based increase in prices.
 
The biannual report noted that inflation in APEC has doubled to an average of 3 percent in 2021, compared to 1.5 percent in 2020, and is expected to remain higher longer due to worsening supply disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine. 
 
The region’s inflation has sharply increased to an average of 4.5 percent in the period of January to March 2022.
 
The report encouraged member economies to uphold their commitments to an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific through the implementation of the Aotearoa Plan of Action.
 
Accelerating human resource development by equipping people in the region with updated skills and knowledge, accelerating progress towards doubling the share of renewable energy by 2030, as well as exerting intensified efforts to ensure food security in the region are key to achieving APEC’s long-term goals.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, US Cooperate to Transform Forests into Carbon Sink

Indonesia, US Cooperate to Transform Forests into Carbon Sink

English
environment
Japan Provides Emergency Grant Aid for Sri Lanka

Japan Provides Emergency Grant Aid for Sri Lanka

English
Japan
18 Million People to Face Severe Hunger in Africa's Sahel Region

18 Million People to Face Severe Hunger in Africa's Sahel Region

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Data Kematian Covid-19 Korut Diragukan
Internasional

Data Kematian Covid-19 Korut Diragukan

<i>Update</i> Klasemen Medali SEA Games: Tambah Dua Emas, Indonesia di Posisi Keempat
Olahraga

Update Klasemen Medali SEA Games: Tambah Dua Emas, Indonesia di Posisi Keempat

Pesimis dengan Hasil SBMPTN? Ini 10 Tips Jitu Lolos Ujian Mandiri PTN
Pendidikan

Pesimis dengan Hasil SBMPTN? Ini 10 Tips Jitu Lolos Ujian Mandiri PTN

Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Toyota Bangun xEV Center Di Pabrik, Upaya Edukasi Mobil Listrik

Airlangga Perintahkan Bulog Siapkan Cadangan Percepat Distribusi Minyak Goreng Rp14 Ribu
Ekonomi

Airlangga Perintahkan Bulog Siapkan Cadangan Percepat Distribusi Minyak Goreng Rp14 Ribu

Ini Aset Tersangka Fahrenheit yang Disita Polisi
Nasional

Ini Aset Tersangka Fahrenheit yang Disita Polisi

MLI Jawab Kabar Coki Pardede Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

MLI Jawab Kabar Coki Pardede Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!