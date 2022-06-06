Indonesia, Australia Agree to Strengthen Wheat Supply Chain

Jakarta: The governments of Indonesia and Australia have agreed to intensify cooperation in food security, including for wheat, whose supply was disrupted by the Ukraine-Russia war.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made this statement after receiving an official visit from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Monday.
"It is important for us to strengthen food security. We discuss efforts to sustain the food supply chain, including for wheat, in the midst of this very difficult world situation," President Jokowi stated.
The head of state also emphasized that both nations agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of food processing, food innovation, and supply chains.
Hence, President Jokowi stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the form of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the agricultural sector between Indonesia and Australia to be implemented at the earliest.
In addition, the president accentuated the significance of strengthening cooperation in energy and climate change. Moreover, PM Albanese took the initiative to provide an initial grant of US$200 million for infrastructure and climate resilience partnerships between the two countries.
"I also welcome the investment commitment of the Fortescue Metals Group in the hydropower and geothermal fields worth 10 billion US dollars and Sun Cable, in the energy sector, worth 1.5 billion US dollars," President Jokowi stated.
During the Indonesia-Australia bilateral meeting, President Jokowi and PM Albanese discussed two major issues: efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange opinions on various issues in the region and the world.
Prime Minister Albanese's visit to Indonesia was the first of its kind since he was sworn in on May 23, 2022.
Jokowi also invited Albanese to plant a tree and ride a bamboo bicycle during his visit to Indonesia on Monday.
The bicycle tour took place in the Bogor Botanical Gardens area, Bogor District, West Java Province, while the tree was planted at the backyard of the Bogor Presidential Palace that is part of the botanical garden.
In a live broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, the two government heads planted a camphor tree (Dryobalanops lanceolata).
After planting the tree, Jokowi invited Albanese to Raasaa Resto, a restaurant located in the botanical garden area, for a face-to-face meeting.
They headed to the restaurant by riding domestic-made bicycles, whose frames were created from bamboo, through the route that is usually taken by the Indonesian president while spending his weekends. The ride lasted about five minutes.
In addition to meeting with Jokowi, the prime minister is scheduled to embark on a working visit to Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province.