Minister Highlights Necessity to Rev Up Green Industry in Indonesia

Jakarta: Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita emphasized the need for industry actors to adopt a sustainable and green industry in their daily operations to cater to the rising demand for green products in future.
"According to data, 152 industrial companies are participating in the 2021 Green Industry Award. These numbers are still relatively low, and we must continue to rev up the number," Kartasasmita stated during the 2022 Green Industry Award launch event here on Wednesday.
The minister remarked that the number of corporations committed to the green industry is disproportionate to the currently registered industries in Indonesia totaling 16 thousand.
"If we observe the 16 thousand industries operational and the mobility permit applications, the 152 companies participating are still too far (from the ideal figure). We are committed to encouraging growth," he remarked.
The Indonesian government is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as directed by the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that enumerate Indonesia's plan to reduce emissions by 29 percent independently or up to 41 percent with international community assistance, by 2030, Kartasasmita noted.
He highlighted that 152 companies participating in the 2021 Green Industry Award have recorded a collective energy cost reduction by Rp3.2 trillion (US$224 million) and water cost reduction by Rp169 billion (US$11.8 million).
The minister also pointed out that the ministry had issued 31 regulations on green industry standards, while 44 manufacturing industries had been certified in 2021.
Kartasasmita remarked that according to verified reports in 2021, Indonesia has successfully reduced up to 2.7 million tons of CO2e, equal to 99.3 percent of the 2030 NDC target for the industry sector of 2.75 million tons of CO2e.
Indonesia has also been successful in achieving circular economy development for the 2022-2025 period during the same year, he pointed out.
"Taking into account achievements in the green industry development in 2021, programs that we have performed till now must be continued, evaluations on program quality improvement must be performed, and incentives for industries that have committed to implementing the green industry must be encouraged," Kartasasmita remarked.
The minister stated that those measures are necessary to achieve the green industry development target in 2030 that would bolster industrial competitiveness, efficiency of natural resources, and reduction in pollution rates to achieve the national economic programme targets.