Jokowi Kicks Off First Trading Day for 2022

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Monday officially opened this year’s stock trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).
"Chairperson of the OJK has pointed out there was an increase in the Indonesian Composite Index (IHSG) in 2021 with a return of 10.1 percent. This is a relatively high number," the President said in his remarks, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The increase, the President added, is higher than that of several countries in Southeast Asia.
According to him, The return growth of Singapore was 9.8 percent, Malaysia was 3.7 percent, and the Philippines was minus 0.2 percent.
On that occasion, the Head of State also mentioned a significant increase in the number of investors joining the capital market, including retail investors from the younger generation.
He also expressed hope that stock trading will continue to grow to bring impacts on the national economic growth.