English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Positive performance of the trade balance in 2021 will continue to be maintained.
Positive performance of the trade balance in 2021 will continue to be maintained.

Indonesia's Trade Balance Surplus Boosts External Resilience: Minister

English trade palm oil nickel
Antara • 18 January 2022 17:27
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto believes that the trade balance surplus in 2021 will boost resilience of Indonesia's external sector to make it stronger to face challenges in 2022.
 
"In the midst of various global uncertainties, Indonesia was still able to record an impressive performance in terms of the trade balance. This performance will increase the resilience of Indonesia's external sector, so that we are stronger in facing various challenges that are expected to continue this year," Hartarto noted in an official statement received here on Tuesday.
 
In 2021, Indonesia's trade balance surplus was recorded at US$35.34 billion. The surplus value is the highest on record since the last 15 years or since 2006 when the trade surplus had reached $39.37 billion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The surplus performance during 2021 was supported by the export value that had reached $231.54 billion, or grew by 41.88 percent year-on-year, and was driven by exports of downstream superior commodities, such as crude palm oil (CPO).
 
This encouragement is apparent from the exports of animal fats and oils or vegetable oils, which during 2021, had reached $32.83 billion, or an increase of 58.48 percent year-on-year.
 
Apart from CPO, Hartarto noted that the downstream nickel commodity also strengthened Indonesia's export performance, with the export growth of nickel and processed goods from these commodities growing by 58.89 percent year-on-year to $1.28 billion.
 
"This achievement indicates that Indonesia's economic recovery continues, which is also reflected in the increased creation of added value in the manufacturing sector. Cumulatively, non-oil and gas exports from the processing industry from January to December 2021 rose 35.11 percent year-on-year to US$177.11 billion," he remarked.
 
The value of Indonesia's imports in 2021 also increased to $196.20 billion, or grew 38.59 percent year-on-year.
 
Indonesia's import structure in 2021 was dominated by the imports of raw materials and auxiliary materials of 75.12 percent from the total imports, followed by capital goods of 14.59 percent of the total imports, and consumer goods of 10.29 percent of the total imports. This structure indicates that the Indonesian economy has been productive in creating added value, both for domestic and export needs.
 
The consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in the last few months in 2021 prompted the government to impose easing restrictions on mobility, so that economic activity runs more smoothly.
 
However, Hartarto said he would remain vigilant about the potential spike in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is expected to peak at the end of January or early February 2022.
 
"With the increasingly effective control of COVID-19 and good anticipatory measures against the spread of the Omicron variant, along with the implementation of strict health protocols, we are optimistic that COVID-19 cases will continue to decline, so that these developments are able to accelerate economic recovery. The trade surplus that continues to be stable in 2021 is also due to the solid performance of Indonesia's leading commodity exports," he stated.
 
Hartarto affirmed that the positive performance of the trade balance in 2021 will continue to be maintained by optimizing various policies, especially in encouraging more exports of value-added commodities.
 
Hartarto added that positive performance of the trade balance in 2021 will continue to be maintained by optimizing various policies, especially in encouraging more exports of value-added commodities.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!