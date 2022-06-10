English  
Respondents predict a build-up of inflationary pressures in July and October 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Retailers Predict Positive Sales Performance: BI's Survey

English Bank Indonesia food automotive
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 June 2022 13:39
Jakarta: According to the latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), retailers predict positive sales performance in May 2022, as reflected by an increase recorded in the Real Sales Index (RSI) to 239.7, up 0.2% (mtm) and 5.4% (yoy). 
 
On a monthly basis, respondents predict gains in terms of Other Household Equipment in response to persistently solid domestic demand. 
 
Annually, respondents cite Automotive Fuel as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco to remain the positive growth in the reporting period.

"In April 2022, the Retail Sales Survey indicated stronger retail sales performance, with RSI growth accelerating to 16.5% (mtm) from 2.6% (mtm) the month earlier, reaching a level of 239.2," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.
 
Gains were recorded across several commodity groups, namely Clothing, Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Information and Communication Equipment, boosted by increasing economic activity during Ramadan and the approach to Eid-ul-Fitr. 
 
Annually, retail sales maintained a solid 8.5% (yoy) growth, despite moderating from 9.3% (yoy) in the previous period. Clothing, Information and Communication Equipment as well as Other Household Equipment contributed to strong retail sales performance in April 2022.
 
In terms of prices, respondents predict a build-up of inflationary pressures in July and October 2022, with the 3 and 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) increasing respectively to 141.7 and 137.5 from 135.6 and 129.8 in line with rising raw material prices, accompanied by higher fuel prices and expectations of distribution constraints.

 
(WAH)
