President Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Jahja Setiaatmadja. Photo: BCA
BCA and Subsidiaries' Net Profit Reach Rp24.2 Trillion in the First Semester

Annisa ayu artanti • 25 July 2023 12:28
Jakarta: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) or BCA and its subsidiaries recorded a net profit growth of 34.0 percent on an annual basis (YoY) to IDR 24.2 trillion in semester I-2023. This growth was driven by an increase in loan volume, improved loan quality, as well as increased transaction and financing volumes.
 
In addition, BCA recorded a solid increase in total credit both quarterly (QoQ) and annually or YoY. Loan growth occurred in all segments, both for business and consumer loans. In fact, the consumer credit segment continues to record growth, supported by the results of the BCA Expoversary 2023 which closed at the end of last April.
 
In addition, President Director of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Jahja Setiaatmadja said, BCA saw a strong momentum in demand for credit from the MSME sector, in line with increased business activity in this segment. BCA appreciates the policies of the government and regulators in maintaining domestic economic fundamentals.

"In the midst of the challenges of the dynamics of the global economy. We are committed to continuing to support the government's efforts, especially in creating a multiplier effect and stability for the national economy," said Jahja, in a Virtual Press Conference on BCA Performance Exposure in Semester I-2023, Monday, 24 July 2023
 
Until June 2023, consumer loans were the segment with the highest credit growth, followed by commercial and SME loans. The increase in consumer credit was supported by KPR which grew 12.0% YoY to IDR 114.6 trillion, and KKB which increased 19.2% YoY to IDR 51.4 trillion.
 
Credit card outstanding balances also grew 15.4% YoY to IDR 14.6 trillion, bringing the total consumer loan portfolio up 13.9% YoY to IDR 183.9 trillion. Meanwhile, commercial and SME loans grew 10.9% YoY to IDR 219.2 trillion. Corporate credit also rose 5.1% YoY to reach IDR 326.0 trillion.
 
"Overall, BCA's total loans rose 9.0 percent YoY to IDR 735.9 trillion in June 2023," he said.
 
Lending to sustainable sectors increased by 6.9% YoY to reach IDR 181.2 trillion in June 2023, contributing up to 24.3% of BCA's total financing portfolio. Consistent with supporting the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem, BCA has issued consumption financing for electric motorized vehicles amounting to IDR 751 billion as of June 2023.
 
"Or grew 44 times YoY. Support for the circular economy is also continuing to expand with new initiatives in the form of recycling electronic waste, so that the total operational waste managed by BCA reaches 266 tons in the first half of 2023," he concluded.
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!