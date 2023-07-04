The Jakarta Fair Kemayoran Visitors Soars Into 2.5 Million People

The Marketing Director of JIEXPO, Ralph Scheunemann said, the increase in the number of visitors occurred during the past week, to be precise during the Eid holiday and school holidays.
"On the 19th day, our figures have passed a little over 2.5 million visitors. In the past weekdays and weekends the number of visitors has slightly varied because of the long holiday and the Jakarta Fair is very busy," said Ralph, Monday, July 3 2023.
Ralph said that the average number of visitors to the Jakarta Fair was almost the same every year. "But what is more important is that visitors who come, are happy and can make transactions," he said.
The number of visitors who come to the Jakarta Fair is very dynamic and unpredictable. For this reason, the organizers have arranged it in such a way so that visitors who come can enjoy this largest, longest and most comprehensive exhibition safely and comfortably.
The high enthusiasm of the visitors was also matched by the readiness of the committee to organize the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran, in this case PT Jakarta International Expo, which has coordinated with various parties such as the TNI/POLRI and Satpol PP for the security sector, the Department of Transportation for traffic management around the JIEXPO area as well as various other parties such as the Kemayoran Area Management Center (PPKK) for the comfort and safety of Jakarta Fair visitors.
"We always coordinate with related parties so that visitors who come here are safe and comfortable," added Ralph.