For the First Time, Indonesia Fly 23 Thousand Live Chickens to Singapore!

Director Japfa Harwanto said this export was an important milestone for a new shipping option to supply fresh chicken to Singapore, by sending live chickens by sea and slaughtered in the destination country. As a poultry company, he added, Japfa was able to fulfil its commitment to meet the needs of animal protein in the region, especially Singapore.
He added that this is an important milestone for the national poultry world. With the stringent requirements of the country, Japfa has managed to meet demand and standards. As many as 1,500 tons or around 900 thousand live chickens are targeted to be exported to Singapore by 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"The first shipment of live chickens abroad in history is a collaboration between Japfa, the Government of Indonesia, Singapore and other stakeholders. Not only live chickens, we are also exploring opportunities to export other poultry products," said Harwanto, in a written statement, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
At the launch of the first export of live chickens, the Director General of Livestock and Animal Health of the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture Nasrullah said that all parties should be proud, because exports to Singapore are proof that Indonesian livestock products are of good quality and are able to meet food safety guarantees according to international standards.
"As we also know, the national chicken meat production potential in 2022 is recorded at 3.67 million tons. This shows that Indonesia is a country capable of supplying the needs of poultry and its derivative products not only for the Indonesian people but is ready to supply global food needs," he insisted.
Asian groceriesHarwanto stated that in line with the company's goal of providing nutritious and affordable animal protein in an efficient and sustainable way, currently Japfa plays an important role in providing food ingredients for people in the Asian region.
"By prioritizing high standards of quality, food safety and corporate governance, Japfa has the capacity to fulfil Singapore's food security strategy," he claimed.
Japfa Group (Ltd) Chief Executive Officer Tan Yong Nang said: "We are pleased to be able to contribute to Singapore's food security strategy by providing fresh chicken to local consumers. Japfa, he stressed, can meet Singapore's demands and standards based on a commitment to quality and a vertically integrated business model.
"From poultry feed production and rearing to chicken processing. We look forward to expanding our contribution to providing quality animal protein foodstuffs to the people of Singapore," he concluded. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)