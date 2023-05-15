English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Photo: Media Indonesia/Ramdani
Photo: Media Indonesia/Ramdani

For the First Time, Indonesia Fly 23 Thousand Live Chickens to Singapore!

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 15 May 2023 18:05
Jakarta: An agri-food industry company, Japfa Group, made its first export by sea to Singapore. As many as 23 thousand live chickens cultivated by PT Ciomas Adisatwa in Bintan Regency, Riau Archipelago, which is a subsidiary of PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk, were successfully distributed to the local market.
 
Director Japfa Harwanto said this export was an important milestone for a new shipping option to supply fresh chicken to Singapore, by sending live chickens by sea and slaughtered in the destination country. As a poultry company, he added, Japfa was able to fulfil its commitment to meet the needs of animal protein in the region, especially Singapore.
 
He added that this is an important milestone for the national poultry world. With the stringent requirements of the country, Japfa has managed to meet demand and standards. As many as 1,500 tons or around 900 thousand live chickens are targeted to be exported to Singapore by 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The first shipment of live chickens abroad in history is a collaboration between Japfa, the Government of Indonesia, Singapore and other stakeholders. Not only live chickens, we are also exploring opportunities to export other poultry products," said Harwanto, in a written statement, Sunday, May 14, 2023.
 
At the launch of the first export of live chickens, the Director General of Livestock and Animal Health of the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture Nasrullah said that all parties should be proud, because exports to Singapore are proof that Indonesian livestock products are of good quality and are able to meet food safety guarantees according to international standards.
 
"As we also know, the national chicken meat production potential in 2022 is recorded at 3.67 million tons. This shows that Indonesia is a country capable of supplying the needs of poultry and its derivative products not only for the Indonesian people but is ready to supply global food needs," he insisted.

Asian groceries

Harwanto stated that in line with the company's goal of providing nutritious and affordable animal protein in an efficient and sustainable way, currently Japfa plays an important role in providing food ingredients for people in the Asian region.
 
"By prioritizing high standards of quality, food safety and corporate governance, Japfa has the capacity to fulfil Singapore's food security strategy," he claimed.
 
Japfa Group (Ltd) Chief Executive Officer Tan Yong Nang said: "We are pleased to be able to contribute to Singapore's food security strategy by providing fresh chicken to local consumers. Japfa, he stressed, can meet Singapore's demands and standards based on a commitment to quality and a vertically integrated business model.
 
"From poultry feed production and rearing to chicken processing. We look forward to expanding our contribution to providing quality animal protein foodstuffs to the people of Singapore," he concluded. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT

Sah! Indonesia Sukses Ekspor Perdana Ayam Hidup ke Singapura

TNI AL Kirim Tiga Kapal Perang Karya Anak Bangsa di IMDEX 2023

Paviliun Indonesia Kembali Hadir dalam FHA Food & Beverage Exhibition 2023

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Asks Volunteers not to Rush to Support the Presidential Candidate

Jokowi Asks Volunteers not to Rush to Support the Presidential Candidate

English
president joko widodo
BSI is Hacked, a Reminder for Government be more Sensitive About Cyber Threats

BSI is Hacked, a Reminder for Government be more Sensitive About Cyber Threats

English
Bank Syariah Indonesia
4 BTS Tower Workers Freed from KKB's Hostage

4 BTS Tower Workers Freed from KKB's Hostage

English
Papua
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ekonomi Indonesia Bisa Lampaui 5% di 2023, Ini Buktinya
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Indonesia Bisa Lampaui 5% di 2023, Ini Buktinya

Perdana, All New Toyota Yaris Cross Disuntik Teknologi Hybrid
Otomotif

Perdana, All New Toyota Yaris Cross Disuntik Teknologi Hybrid

PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023, Link dan Cara Cek Status Pengajuan Akun dan KK
Pendidikan

PPDB DKI Jakarta 2023, Link dan Cara Cek Status Pengajuan Akun dan KK

Pemuda di Gunungkidul Tewas Tertembak Senjata Api Polisi
Nasional

Pemuda di Gunungkidul Tewas Tertembak Senjata Api Polisi

Alasan PA 212 Tolak Konser Coldplay di Indonesia, Ancam Kepung Bandara
Hiburan

Alasan PA 212 Tolak Konser Coldplay di Indonesia, Ancam Kepung Bandara

Playoff NBA: Redam Sixers, Celtics Tantang Heat di Final Wilayah NBA
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Redam Sixers, Celtics Tantang Heat di Final Wilayah NBA

Timnas Esports PUBGM Indonesia Berhasil Raup Emas
Teknologi

Timnas Esports PUBGM Indonesia Berhasil Raup Emas

Erdogan Klaim Jauh Tinggalkan Kilicdaroglu hingga 2 Juta Suara
Internasional

Erdogan Klaim Jauh Tinggalkan Kilicdaroglu hingga 2 Juta Suara

150 Santri Ponpes di Kulon Progo Bisa Tinggal di Rusun
Properti

150 Santri Ponpes di Kulon Progo Bisa Tinggal di Rusun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!