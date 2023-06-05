English  
Pertamina. Photo: MI/Safir Makki
Pertamina will Explains How to Rise Up in Difficult Conditions

Medcom • 05 June 2023 17:38
Jakarta: Pertamina will soon hold a General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS). This moment is called the right time for Pertamina to explain how to rise when conditions are difficult.
 
"It will be interesting for Pertamina to rise in the midst of difficult conditions and full of uncertainty. Directors must explain this at the GMS. Including how they finally made an extraordinary contribution to the country," said economic and business observer Izaac Tony Matitaputy in a written statement, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
 
According to Izaac, even though the economy has started to recover throughout 2022, it is actually still filled with uncertainty. Among them are related to geopolitical conditions due to Russia's war with Ukraine and soaring world oil prices.

"For this reason, the driving factors for these BUMNs can overcome difficult situations that must be explained so that they can finally achieve very positive performance," he continued.
 
Among various factors, Izaac did not deny that Pertamina's digitization had a very significant effect. Through digitization, Pertamina can increase efficiency in various business lines.
 
"That's right, this is one of the keys. With digitalization, quality and distribution are increasingly controlled. Even those that are of poor quality and ineffective will be monitored so that they can be discarded immediately. This will increase efficiency and control company profits," said Izaac.
 
However, it's not only that. Several other factors may also affect Pertamina's performance.
 
"Including the possibility of regulatory changes with overseas partners so that it also affects income in each transaction," he said.
  
Pertamina's performance has been positive throughout 2022. Supported by ever-increasing efficiency, this energy BUMN has earned a profit of IDR 56 trillion. This is the biggest profit in history.
 
Thanks to this positive performance, apart from contributing significantly in the form of dividends to the state, Pertamina also paid taxes of IDR 219.06 trillion, an increase of 88 percent compared to the previous year. (Kevin Schreiber)

 
(FJR)

