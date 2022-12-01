Regional Heads Should Be Heedful of Inflation: President Jokowi

"I ask you to pay attention from time to time, from hour to hour, the movement of the inflation rate in each region. This is very important," President Jokowi noted at the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday.
Jokowi remarked that the threat of rising inflation would become one of the challenges for the domestic and global economy next year. Hence, regional heads are urged to work hard to control the supply and stock of goods and services in their respective regions.
“This is the scourge of all countries. Inflation. Once again, pay attention to the movement of the inflation rate in each region," he remarked.
In addition to regional heads, Jokowi urged ministries and non-ministerial institutions (K/L) to accelerate the realization of spending, especially capital and social spending in the State Budget and 2023 State Budget.
"I ask to speed up the realization of spending," Jokowi noted.
The head of state called on all ministries and institutions as well as regional governments to be sensitive to crises and to always be alert to global uncertainties.
Jokowi stressed that central and regional government officials should understand that currently the world is facing unfavorable conditions.
“Everyone must be really prepared for all the various possibilities that might occur, which we did not predict, which we did not calculate. (Thus, one is) not only able to survive but also able to take advantage of every opportunity that exists,“ he stated.
The 2023 state budget (APBN), agreed upon by the government and the House of Representatives (DPR), includes state spending of Rp3,016.2 trillion and state revenue of Rp2,463.0 trillion, with a deficit of Rp 598.2 trillion, or 2.84 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) earlier reported that inflation in November 2022 had reached 0.09 percent as compared to the previous month (month-to-month/mtm) that was contributed by an increase in the price of eggs for purebred chickens, with a 0.02-percent share.
"Inflation on a monthly basis occurred, as there was an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), from 112.75 in October 2022 to 112.85 in November 2022," Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics at BPS Setianto remarked.
With inflation of 0.09 percent (mtm) last month, annual inflation reached 5.42 percent as compared to the same period last year (year-on-year/yoy), and in comparison with December 2021, it reached 4.82 percent (year-to-date/ ytd).
Apart from purebred chicken eggs, Setianto highlighted the increase in prices of commodities -- filter cigarettes, tomatoes, gold jewelry, rice, raw tempeh, and tofu -- that contributed to monthly inflation.
The price of purebred chicken eggs was the biggest contributor to inflation in November 2022 on a monthly basis, which is due to increased demand. The price of purebred chicken eggs rose by 2.77 percent (mtm) and 17.11 percent (yoy) to an average of Rp27,476 per kilogram.
Based on the group, the biggest contributor to the November 2022 inflation on a monthly basis was the personal care and other services group that experienced an inflation of 0.44 percent (mtm), with a share of 0.03 percent.
Meanwhile, based on the distribution of regions, Setianto said that as many as 62 cities out of 90 CPI cities experienced inflation, with the highest occurring in Ambon City, at 1.15 percent (mtm), due to rising filter cigarette prices, with a share of 0.32 percent; air transport, 0.09 percent; and tempeh, 0.08 percent.
"The deepest deflation occurred in Tanjung Pandan by 0.64 percent (mtm) due to rising prices for broiler meat, with a share of 0.19 percent; red chili and cayenne pepper, each 0.09 percent; and air transportation, 0.02 percent," he remarked.