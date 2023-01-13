English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The IPBF is the premier US government-sponsored commercial diplomacy event for the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
The IPBF is the premier US government-sponsored commercial diplomacy event for the region. (Photo: medcom.id)

2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum Promotes Inclusive, Sustainable Growth

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2023 15:49
Jakarta: The Governments of the United States (US) and Japan co-hosted the fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in a hybrid format on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan.  
 
As the premier US government-sponsored commercial diplomacy event for the region, the IPBF facilitates business, government, and civil society participants in building connections and partnerships, exchanging best practices, and stimulating innovative thinking on the challenges and opportunities facing the region.  
 
The caliber of the US leadership in the 2023 IPBF was a reflection of the importance the United States places on this event.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Four US Cabinet officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai gave recorded remarks at the Forum.
 
"Our commitment to the Indo-Pacific is vital, strategic, and in the mutual interest of the United States and the region.  We take a whole of society approach to the region and of course that includes the business sectors.  Because of the work that all of you have done, the Indo-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the planet, accounting for 60 percent of the world economy and two-thirds of all economic growth over the last five years," US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said in a media release on Thursday.
 
Under the theme of "inclusive and sustainable growth," the 2023 IPBF provided the opportunity to discuss shared ambitions for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), as well as the respective priorities for the United States’ APEC host year and Japan’s G7 presidency.  
 
The Forum also provided a chance to highlight continued US engagement with partners on economic issues ranging from infrastructure investment to climate change to critical technologies through mechanisms like the Indo-Pacific Quad with our regional partners Australia, India, and Japan.  
 
More than 140 in-person and 1000 virtual business and government leaders from the United States, Japan, economies of the Indo-Pacific region, and countries around the world participated.
 
"The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for DFC and a core to our mission. We have over 6.6 billion dollars in active commitment throughout the region. And just this past year we committed more than two billion dollars to a diverse set of nearly 50 transactions that bolster economic growth and development across a range of sectors," US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Scott Nathan said. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)

Indonesia, Malaysia Committed to Strengthening ASEAN

Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

Indonesia, France Committed to Strengthening Defense Ties

BACA JUGA
FAO Chief Calls for More Sustainable Agrifood Systems

FAO Chief Calls for More Sustainable Agrifood Systems

English
united nations
World Bank Supports Poverty Reduction in Tajikistan

World Bank Supports Poverty Reduction in Tajikistan

English
poverty
UN Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Vulnerable Children in 15 Countries

UN Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Vulnerable Children in 15 Countries

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Orang Indonesia Pertama, Anies Baswedan Jadi Anggota Board Universitas Oxford Inggris
Pendidikan

Orang Indonesia Pertama, Anies Baswedan Jadi Anggota Board Universitas Oxford Inggris

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar <i>Friday the 13th</i>, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini
Hiburan

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar Friday the 13th, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini

Bentengi Keamanan Data Pribadi, Ini yang Harus Dilakukan Generasi Milenial dan Gen-Z
Ekonomi

Bentengi Keamanan Data Pribadi, Ini yang Harus Dilakukan Generasi Milenial dan Gen-Z

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers

Catat! Daftar 7 Kendaraan Kebal Jalan Berbayar ERP di Jakarta
Nasional

Catat! Daftar 7 Kendaraan Kebal Jalan Berbayar ERP di Jakarta

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!