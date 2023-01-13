2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum Promotes Inclusive, Sustainable Growth

As the premier US government-sponsored commercial diplomacy event for the region, the IPBF facilitates business, government, and civil society participants in building connections and partnerships, exchanging best practices, and stimulating innovative thinking on the challenges and opportunities facing the region.
The caliber of the US leadership in the 2023 IPBF was a reflection of the importance the United States places on this event.
Four US Cabinet officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai gave recorded remarks at the Forum.
"Our commitment to the Indo-Pacific is vital, strategic, and in the mutual interest of the United States and the region. We take a whole of society approach to the region and of course that includes the business sectors. Because of the work that all of you have done, the Indo-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the planet, accounting for 60 percent of the world economy and two-thirds of all economic growth over the last five years," US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said in a media release on Thursday.
Under the theme of "inclusive and sustainable growth," the 2023 IPBF provided the opportunity to discuss shared ambitions for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), as well as the respective priorities for the United States’ APEC host year and Japan’s G7 presidency.
The Forum also provided a chance to highlight continued US engagement with partners on economic issues ranging from infrastructure investment to climate change to critical technologies through mechanisms like the Indo-Pacific Quad with our regional partners Australia, India, and Japan.
More than 140 in-person and 1000 virtual business and government leaders from the United States, Japan, economies of the Indo-Pacific region, and countries around the world participated.
"The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for DFC and a core to our mission. We have over 6.6 billion dollars in active commitment throughout the region. And just this past year we committed more than two billion dollars to a diverse set of nearly 50 transactions that bolster economic growth and development across a range of sectors," US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Scott Nathan said.