UK Minister of State for International Trade James Duddridge. Photo: U.K Embassy Jakarta.
Minister Duddridge Representing UK Delegates at G20 Trade Meeting

Fajar Nugraha • 21 September 2022 17:11
Jakarta: UK Minister of State for International Trade James Duddridge will represent UK delegates at the G20 Trade, Investment and Industry Ministerial Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on 22-23 September 2022.
 
The summit is an opportunity for Minister Duddridge to meet counterparts
from key trading partner countries such as Indonesia, India, CPTPP members and the US. It also provides a forum in which the UK can progress its multilateral trade priorities.
 
Minister Duddridge is scheduled to meet with Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan to  discuss the ongoing bilateral relations with Indonesia following the launch of UK-Indonesia Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), signed in February this year. JETCO agreed concrete steps to facilitate increased trade in clean growth sectors, as well as food & drink.

“I’m pleased to represent the UK at the G20 Trade Ministerial Meeting in Indonesia this week,” as quoted from UK Embassy in Jakarta statement, Wednesday, 21 September 2022.
 
Top of the UK Government’s agenda will be addressing commitment to standing up for free  and fair trade, open markets and combatting market distorting practices. As an engaged, effective and collaborative member of G20, the UK remains committed to increase bilateral relationships with key trading partners to deliver the Government’s priority to grow the economy and create opportunity across the UK.
 
British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said that
the meeting is an opportunity to work with our allies on UK trade priorities such as reform of the WTO and to make the case for free and fair trade.
 
“I also look forward to speaking to key trade partners such as Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan about how we can further boost our trading relationship, already worth nearly £3bn a year,” he said.
 
“Bilateral trade between the UK and Indonesia stands at £2.6 billion, and investment into Indonesia from the UK stood at £5.1 billion in 2020, creating 1 million jobs in Indonesia. The UK remains committed in supporting Indonesia in any way to make her G20 Presidency a success as we accelerate the steps we can take to recover together and stronger,” Ambassador Jenkins stated.

 
(FJR)

