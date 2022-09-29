Indonesia Clocked Highest Economic Growth among G20 Members: President Jokowi

"If I was asked to estimate, the second quarter could grow 5.44 percent (year on year/yoy). Go try looking for other G20 countries that grew above five percent. We are the highest among the G20," Jokowi stated while attending the 2023 economic presentation here, Thursday.
With this achievement, the head of state invited all parties to be optimistic about the promising trend of Indonesia's economic recovery. Despite the country facing uneasy global challenges, he insisted that there would be a way to overcome every problem.
"What we are facing is not easy, but we must remain optimistic," Jokowi affirmed.
He affirmed that currently, the global economic conditions were difficult. Developed countries also face economic challenges, such as food security problems, energy crises, and financial turmoil.
However, Indonesia is still able to maintain its ongoing economic recovery. The recovery trend in Indonesia is still relatively strong, he said.
He highlighted several indicators of Indonesia's economic recovery in the form of state revenue that had grown by 49 percent, or Rp1.764 trillion, and tax revenue that had increased to 58 percent, or Rp1.171 trillion.
"Customs and excise revenues also grew to 30.5 percent, or Rp206 trillion, followed by the realization of Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP) amounting to Rp386 trillion, or grew 38.9 percent," he remarked.
In addition, consumer optimism is also high, as the Consumer Confidence Index (IKK) was recorded at 124.7. Bank credit has also grown to 10.7 percent, with Indonesia's trade balance having posted a surplus for 28 consecutive months, amounting to US$5.7 billion.
"This is a very big number, this is a surplus. Our manufacturing Prompt Manufacturing Index (PMI) is 51.7 above global," he pointed out.