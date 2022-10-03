Indonesia Records Inflation of 1.17% in September 2022: BPS

Of the 90 CPI cities surveyed, 88 cities recorded inflation while two cities recorded deflation.
Bukittinggi had the highest inflation of 1.87 percent with a CPI of 114.45, while Merauke had the lowest inflation of 0.07 percent with a CPI of 109.49.
On the other hand, the highest deflation occurred in Manokwari at 0.64 percent with a CPI of 113.97 and the lowest deflation occurred in Timika at 0.59 percent with a CPI of 113.87.
Inflation occurred as the prices went up, as indicated by the increase in most of the expenditure groups indices, namely: Clothing and Footwear Group of 0.20 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 0.16 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 0.35 percent; Health Group of 0.57 percent; Transport Group of 8.88 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 0.31 percent; Education Group of 0.21 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 0.57 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 0.28 percent.
On the other hand,the other groups recorded deflation, namely: Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 0.30 percent; and Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group of 0.03 percent.
"The year-to-date inflation rate (September 2022 compared to December 2021) was 4.84 percent, and the year-on-year inflation (September 2022 compared to September 2021) was 5.95 percent," BPS said in a media release on Monday.
Furthermore, the Core Component increased by 0.30 percent in September 2022. The year-to-date inflation rate of the Core Component (September 2022 compared to December 2021) was 2.81 percent. The year-on-year inflation of the Core Component (September 2022 compared to September 2021) was 3.21 percent.