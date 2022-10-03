English  
BPS (Photo: MI)
Indonesia Records Inflation of 1.17% in September 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 October 2022 12:43
Jakarta: Indonesia's inflation rate in September 2022 was 1.17 percent, with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 112.87, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS)
 
Of the 90 CPI cities surveyed, 88 cities recorded inflation while two cities recorded deflation. 
Bukittinggi had the highest inflation of 1.87 percent with a CPI of 114.45, while Merauke had the lowest inflation of 0.07 percent with a CPI of 109.49. 
 
On the other hand, the highest deflation occurred in Manokwari at 0.64 percent with a CPI of 113.97 and the lowest deflation occurred in Timika at 0.59 percent with a CPI of 113.87.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Inflation occurred as the prices went up, as indicated by the increase in most of the expenditure groups indices, namely: Clothing and Footwear Group of 0.20 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 0.16 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 0.35 percent; Health Group of 0.57 percent; Transport Group of 8.88 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 0.31 percent; Education Group of 0.21 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 0.57 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 0.28 percent. 
 
On the other hand,the other groups recorded deflation, namely: Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 0.30 percent; and Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group of 0.03 percent.
 
"The year-to-date inflation rate (September 2022 compared to December 2021) was 4.84 percent, and the year-on-year inflation (September 2022 compared to September 2021) was 5.95 percent," BPS said in a media release on Monday.
 
Furthermore, the Core Component increased by 0.30 percent in September 2022. The year-to-date inflation rate of the Core Component (September 2022 compared to December 2021) was 2.81 percent. The year-on-year inflation of the Core Component (September 2022 compared to September 2021) was 3.21 percent.
 
(WAH)

Australia Announces Further Sanctions on Russia

Govt Establishes Fact Finding Team following Deadly Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium

Russia's Referendums in Ukraine Violate UN Charter, International Law: Indonesia

