Indonesia Eyes 5.3% GDP Growth in 2023

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated that the government's economic growth target in the 2023 Draft State Budget is 5.3 percent.
The target takes into account the current dynamics of the national economy, the development agenda, as well as the potential risks and challenges.
"Economic growth in 2023 is estimated at 5.3 percent," said President Jokowi in the Financial Note with the RAPBN for Fiscal Year 2023, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
By setting this target, Jokowi said the government would make maximum efforts to maintain the sustainability of Indonesian economy.
"The implementation of various structural reform agendas continues to be accelerated," he said.
Not only that, Jokowi continued, investment and competitiveness of national manufacturing products in the global market will also be improved.
"The right policy mix, as well as closer synergies and coordination between fiscal, monetary and financial sector authorities will become strong assets in the context of accelerating national economic recovery and strengthening financial system stability," he explained.