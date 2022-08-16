English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Eyes 5.3% GDP Growth in 2023

Annisa ayu artanti • 16 August 2022 15:27
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated that the government's economic growth target in the 2023 Draft State Budget is 5.3 percent.
 
The target takes into account the current dynamics of the national economy, the development agenda, as well as the potential risks and challenges.
 
"Economic growth in 2023 is estimated at 5.3 percent," said President Jokowi in the Financial Note with the RAPBN for Fiscal Year 2023, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
 
By setting this target, Jokowi said the government would make maximum efforts to maintain the sustainability of Indonesian economy.
 
"The implementation of various structural reform agendas continues to be accelerated," he said.
 
Not only that, Jokowi continued, investment and competitiveness of national manufacturing products in the global market will also be improved.
 
"The right policy mix, as well as closer synergies and coordination between fiscal, monetary and financial sector authorities will become strong assets in the context of accelerating national economic recovery and strengthening financial system stability," he explained.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's 5 Big Agendas Must Not Stop: Jokowi

Indonesia's 5 Big Agendas Must Not Stop: Jokowi

English
New Capital
Indonesia Has Lower Inflation Rate Than Other Countries: Jokowi

Indonesia Has Lower Inflation Rate Than Other Countries: Jokowi

English
inflation
KAI launches Special Livery to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

KAI launches Special Livery to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

English
railway
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden AS Nantikan Kerja Sama Lebih Lanjut di Momen HUT ke-77 RI
Internasional

Presiden AS Nantikan Kerja Sama Lebih Lanjut di Momen HUT ke-77 RI

Jokowi: Ketidakpastian Global Jangan Buat Kita Jadi Pesimistis!
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Ketidakpastian Global Jangan Buat Kita Jadi Pesimistis!

Polri Diminta Tetapkan Istri Ferdy Sambo Sebagai Tersangka
Nasional

Polri Diminta Tetapkan Istri Ferdy Sambo Sebagai Tersangka

6 Fakta Menarik di Balik Sejarah Perumusan Naskah Proklamasi
Pendidikan

6 Fakta Menarik di Balik Sejarah Perumusan Naskah Proklamasi

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa
Teknologi

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance
Otomotif

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance

Makan Siang Sendirian, Cristiano Ronaldo Ngambek dengan Erik ten Hag
Olahraga

Makan Siang Sendirian, Cristiano Ronaldo Ngambek dengan Erik ten Hag

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme
Hiburan

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!