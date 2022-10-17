"Likewise, non-oil and gas exports reached US$207.19 billion or increasing 33.21 percent," the BPS stated in a media release on Monday.
By industry classification, exports of manufacturing products during period January–September 2022 increased by 22.23 percent; exports of agriculture, forestry and fisheries increased by 15.37 percent; and exports of mining and others increased by 91.98 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
The main country destinations of non-oil and gas exports in September 2022 were China at US$6.16 billion, United States at US$2.11 billion, and Japan at US$2.10 billion, with the contribution of the three reached 44.17 percent.
Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN and the European Union (27 countries) amounted to US$4.45 billion and US$1.81 billion, respectively.
According to the province of origin, Indonesia’s largest exports in January–September 2022 came from Jawa Barat with a value of US$29.37 billion (13.39 percent), followed by Kalimantan Timur at US$26.76 billion (12.20 percent), and Jawa Timur at US$18.95 billion (8.64 percent).