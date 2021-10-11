English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

BI's Survey Points to Improving Retail Sales Performance in August

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 11:42
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey performed by Bank Indonesia (BI) pointed to improving retail sales performance in August 2021. 
 
"Furthermore, retailers also predicted further incremental sales gains in September 2021, as reflected by a shallower -1.8% (yoy) annual contraction of the Real Sales Index (RSI) to a level of 190.3 compared with -2.1 % (yoy) the month earlier," said BI Communication Department Group Head Muhamad Nur in a press release on Monday.
 
"Most commodity groups posted improvements, primarily driven by increasing sales of Automotive Fuel in response to greater public activity," he added.

Meanwhile, the RSI in August 2021 reaching 192.5 or 2.1% (mtm), expand from the previous -5.0% (mtm) contraction recorded in July 2021. 
 
Monthly growth was primarily driven by Spare Parts and Accessories, Clothing and Automotive Fuel. 
 
According to the survey respondents, retail sales were boosted by growing demand after the Indonesian Government relaxed mobility restrictions in several regions. 
 
Annually, retail sales contracted -2.1% (yoy) in August 2021 compared to -2.9% (yoy) one month earlier, with Spare Parts and Accessories cited as the main contributors.
 
In September 2021, retailers predicted monthly RSI growth to slump into a -1.1% (mtm) contraction after expanding 2.1% (yoy) in August 2021, with Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco expected as the main drag on growth.
 
In terms of prices, retailers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in November 2021 and February 2022, again blaming higher prices of raw materials for the last two consecutive months (July – August). 
 
The Price Expectations Index (PEI) for November 2021 and February 2022 increased to 124.8 and 138.7 respectively from 123.0 and 134.2.
 
