English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
RCEP Agreement shall enter into force on January 1, 2022.
RCEP Agreement shall enter into force on January 1, 2022.

RCEP Agreement to Enter into Force in January 2022

English asean RCEP trade RCEP Agreement
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 14:02
Jakarta: As of November 2, 2021, the ASEAN Secretariat has received Instruments of Ratification/Acceptance from six ASEAN Member States as well as from four non-ASEAN signatory States. This means that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement shall enter into force on January 1, 2022.
 
The countries are – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand.
 
As provided by the Agreement, the RCEP will enter into force sixty days after the date at which the minimum number of IOR/A is achieved. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The expeditious ratification process by signatory States is a true reflection of our strong commitment to a fair and open multilateral trade system for the benefit of the people in the region and the world. The implementation of the RCEP Agreement starting 1 January next year will give tremendous boost to the post COVID-19 economic recovery efforts,” the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi said in a press release issued by the ASEAN Secretariat.
 
Meanwhile, the preparatory work for the entry into force of RCEP will continue. 
 
The preparatory work undertaken by signatory States aims to lay a solid ground for the full and effective implementation of the Agreement through finalisation of the technical and institutional aspects of the Agreement.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
USAID Announces $4.55 Million in COVID-19 Assistance for Yemen

USAID Announces $4.55 Million in COVID-19 Assistance for Yemen

English
united states
UN Agencies Unveil Finance Mechanism to Boost Climate Action

UN Agencies Unveil Finance Mechanism to Boost Climate Action

English
Weather
President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

President Jokowi Plants Mangrove Trees in Abu Dhabi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vanessa Angel Tabrakan di Tol Jombang, Mobilnya Ringsek Parah
Nasional

Vanessa Angel Tabrakan di Tol Jombang, Mobilnya Ringsek Parah

Dihantam Varian Delta, Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Kuartal III Diprediksi hanya 1%
Ekonomi

Dihantam Varian Delta, Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Kuartal III Diprediksi hanya 1%

Disangka Mata-mata, Jurnalis Swedia Dipukuli saat Meliput COP26
Internasional

Disangka Mata-mata, Jurnalis Swedia Dipukuli saat Meliput COP26

Konsorsium Program Internasional, Percepat Internasionalisasi di Lingkup Kampus Vokasi
Pendidikan

Konsorsium Program Internasional, Percepat Internasionalisasi di Lingkup Kampus Vokasi

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona
Olahraga

Xavi Minta Al Sadd Membiarkannya Pulang ke Barcelona

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!
Otomotif

Hi Warga Jakarta, Ini Lokasi Uji Emisi Kendaraan Gratis!

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa
Hiburan

SBY Berobat Kanker di Amerika, Annisa Pohan Kirim Doa

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS
Teknologi

Huawei akan Jual Bisnis Server untuk Atasi Sanksi AS

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!