RCEP Agreement to Enter into Force in January 2022

Jakarta: As of November 2, 2021, the ASEAN Secretariat has received Instruments of Ratification/Acceptance from six ASEAN Member States as well as from four non-ASEAN signatory States. This means that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement shall enter into force on January 1, 2022.
The countries are – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand.
As provided by the Agreement, the RCEP will enter into force sixty days after the date at which the minimum number of IOR/A is achieved.
"The expeditious ratification process by signatory States is a true reflection of our strong commitment to a fair and open multilateral trade system for the benefit of the people in the region and the world. The implementation of the RCEP Agreement starting 1 January next year will give tremendous boost to the post COVID-19 economic recovery efforts,” the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi said in a press release issued by the ASEAN Secretariat.
Meanwhile, the preparatory work for the entry into force of RCEP will continue.
The preparatory work undertaken by signatory States aims to lay a solid ground for the full and effective implementation of the Agreement through finalisation of the technical and institutional aspects of the Agreement.