The signing of MoI was part of efforts to encourage cooperation on new and renewable energy. (Photo: medcom.id)
Riau Islands Governor Encourages Cooperation on Renewable Energy

English energy riau islands special economic zone
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 May 2022 16:19
Singapore: The Governor of Riau Islands Province, Ansar Ahmad, signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) with Singapore-based company Gurin Energy and PT. Megasaran Silver Arrow in Singapore on Monday, May 16, 2022.
 
The signing of MoI was part of efforts to encourage cooperation on new and renewable energy.
 
The signing was witnessed by officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore and the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs.

Representatives from the Riau Islands Provincial Government also participated in the signing ceremony.
 
"In addition to attending the event, the Indonesian delegation will also attend the Working Group Meeting on Batam Bintan Karimun (BBK) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs)," the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
They will also meet several stakeholders and investors including the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Sembcorp, PSA International and National University of Singapore on May 17-18.
 
(WAH)
