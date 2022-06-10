English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen social protection systems. (Photo: medcom.id)
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen social protection systems. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $250 Million to Support Social Protection Reforms in Bangladesh

English bangladesh covid-19 pandemic disaster
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 June 2022 12:12
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support social protection reforms in Bangladesh designed to protect vulnerable population against socioeconomic challenges.  
 
The loan will finance Subprogram 2 of the Strengthening Social Resilience Program and build on the first subprogram which implemented institutional and policy reforms that strengthened the inclusiveness and responsiveness of social protection in Bangladesh.
 
"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen social protection systems to help people cope and manage disasters and crises," said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Hiroko Uchimura-Shiroishi in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This subprogram continues ADB’s support to improve the coverage and efficiency of social protection programs in Bangladesh, build resilience of the disadvantaged, and support an inclusive recovery," the ADB official added.
 
Under the new program, ADB is supporting the government in strengthening reforms to improve social protection coverage and efficiency, deepen the financial inclusion of disadvantaged people, and strengthen the response to diversified protection needs.
 
In various stages of implementation, some specific reforms include better protection coverage of disadvantaged women and the urban poor. Subprogram 2 also helps to improve efficiency by digitalization and integration of systems as well as harmonization of government programs. Greater financial inclusion of the disadvantaged will be broadened by improving the usability of mobile financial services through the quick response (QR) code payment services, particularly in rural areas.
 
Mobile clinics help boost health provision to the urban poor, including the floating people in urban areas. This subprogram also supports a contributory protection scheme by focusing on an employment injury scheme. Most social protection programs in Bangladesh are funded by the government and target the poor and vulnerable. This contributory protection scheme will offer protection to a wider population and help augment government financing for social protection.
 
As of 2021, ADB’s cumulative assistance to Bangladesh since 1973 amounted to about $48 billion through loans, grants, and cofinancing. ADB’s active portfolio in the country stands at around $11 billion with 50 projects as of April 2022. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia-Finland Festival Held in Helsinki

Indonesia-Finland Festival Held in Helsinki

English
indonesian embassy
ADB Approves $4.3 Billion for South Commuter Railway Project in Philippines

ADB Approves $4.3 Billion for South Commuter Railway Project in Philippines

English
southeast asia
Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

English
culture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol
Internasional

Komisi Khusus Kongres AS Sebut Trump Dalang Kerusuhan Gedung Capitol

Presiden: Penularan Covid-19 Masih Terkendali
Nasional

Presiden: Penularan Covid-19 Masih Terkendali

Sri Mulyani Sayangkan Tingginya Ketimpangan Akses Internet
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Sayangkan Tingginya Ketimpangan Akses Internet

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan
Otomotif

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad
Pendidikan

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax
Hiburan

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss
Olahraga

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!