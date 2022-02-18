Jakarta: According to the latest Supply and Demand Financing Survey, corporate demand for financing remained high in January 2022, despite moderating from the previous period.
It was reflected by a decrease in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 13.1% from 17.4% in December 2021.
Demand moderation was primarily observed in financing from internal funds as well as new loans disbursed by domestic banks.
In contrast, demand for loan/debt financing from parent company increased.
"The Survey also shows rather limited household demand for new financing in January 2022," said BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Thursday.
Commercial banks remain the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans.
On a quarterly basis, the Survey indicates moderation of banking industry’s new loan disbursements in the first quarter of 2022.