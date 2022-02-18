English  
It was reflected by a decrease in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 13.1%. (Photo: medcom.id)
Corporate Financing Demand Remained High in January: BI's Survey

English Bank Indonesia banking finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 12:54
Jakarta: According to the latest Supply and Demand Financing Survey, corporate demand for financing remained high in January 2022, despite moderating from the previous period.
 
It was reflected by a decrease in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 13.1% from 17.4% in December 2021. 
 
Demand moderation was primarily observed in financing from internal funds as well as new loans disbursed by domestic banks. 

In contrast, demand for loan/debt financing from parent company increased.
 
"The Survey also shows rather limited household demand for new financing in January 2022," said BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Thursday.
 
Commercial banks remain the primary source of household financing, dominated by multipurpose loans. 
 
On a quarterly basis, the Survey indicates moderation of banking industry’s new loan disbursements in the first quarter of 2022.

 
(WAH)
