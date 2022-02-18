English  
Overall, the value of global trade reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global Trade Hits Record High of $28.5 Trillion in 2021: Report

English united nations covid-19 trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 14:39
Geneva:  All major trading economies saw imports and exports rise above pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2021, with trade in goods increasing more strongly in the developing world than in developed countries, according to a report published by UNCTAD on Thursday
 
UNCTAD’s Global Trade Update shows that in 2021, world trade in goods remained strong and trade in services finally returned to its pre-COVID-19 levels.
 
"Overall, the value of global trade reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021," the report says. 

That’s an increase of 25% on 2020 and 13% higher compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
 
While most global trade growth took hold during the first half of 2021, progress continued in the year’s second half.
 
After a relatively slow third quarter, trade growth picked up again in the fourth quarter, when trade in goods increased by almost $200 billion, achieving a new record of $5.8 trillion.
 
Meanwhile, trade in services rose by $50 billion to reach $1.6 trillion, just above pre-pandemic levels.
 
(WAH)
