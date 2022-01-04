English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government will utilize the subsidy from the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency.
The government will utilize the subsidy from the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency.

Trade Ministry to Continue Market Operations for Edible Oil Prices

English indonesian government trade palm oil
Antara • 04 January 2022 19:57
Jakarta: The Indonesian government will continue its market operations in traditional markets as well as for modern retailers in a bid to stabilize the price of edible oil.
 
"We will ensure the availability of edible oil at affordable prices at modern retailers as well as the traditional market," Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi noted in a statement here on Tuesday.
 
During the Christmas 2021 and New Year celebrations, the government distributed vegetable oil in simple packaging to modern retailers and were sold at Rp14 thousand per liter.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Lutfi believes that the price would be maintained and the operation would be expanded to the traditional market in response to a recent hike in the commodity's price.
 
To this end, the government will utilize the subsidy from the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS).
 
"The government, under the coordination of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, will use the BPDPKS' fund management for staple foods, especially to stabilize the price of edible oil," he affirmed.
 
The ministry has worked in close coordination with producers, distributors, and local governments to monitor the supply of edible oil to avoid paucity in the traditional market.
 
"We have urged local governments to conduct market operations in their respective regions," he remarked.
 
The price of edible oil in the domestic market was driven by the increased price of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) in the international market that had reached US$1,340 per metric ton.
 
As of January 3, 2022, the bulk edible oil price had reached Rp17,900 per liter, edible oil in simple packaging at Rp18,500 per liter, and premium packaging at Rp20,300 per liter.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

English
jakarta
Local Leaders Can Regulate School Reopening: West Java Governor

Local Leaders Can Regulate School Reopening: West Java Governor

English
west java
Minister Visits Flash Flood Affected Villages in North Sumatra

Minister Visits Flash Flood Affected Villages in North Sumatra

English
tri rismaharini
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Keluarkan SE Pencegahan Omicron, Menkes Minta Koordinasi Pelayanan Kesehatan Diperkuat
Nasional

Keluarkan SE Pencegahan Omicron, Menkes Minta Koordinasi Pelayanan Kesehatan Diperkuat

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda
Hiburan

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi
Internasional

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT
Pendidikan

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!