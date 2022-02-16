English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It will boost the development of sustainable infrastructure and accelerate the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
It will boost the development of sustainable infrastructure and accelerate the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

$150 Million ADB Loan to Support Green Recovery in Indonesia

English covid-19 pandemic sustainable development indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 February 2022 12:53
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $150 million loan to support a facility aimed at accelerating Indonesia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and catalyzing public and private funds to support green and bankable infrastructure projects to help the country reach the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
 
The Sustainable Development Goals Indonesia One–Green Finance Facility (SIO-GFF), the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, aims to finance at least 10 projects, with at least 70% of the financing supporting green infrastructure and the rest supporting the SDGs. The facility will design bankable projects to attract funding to supplement public expenditure, including from private, institutional, and commercial sources.
 
"The SIO-GFF aims to catalyze up to 8 times the funds invested to support climate-friendly infrastructure and help Indonesia make progress toward the SDGs," said Unit Head of ADB’s Green and Innovative Finance for Southeast Asia and Country Director for Thailand Anouj Mehta in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It will boost the development of sustainable infrastructure and accelerate the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by crowding in capital and creating jobs," Mehta said.
 
The loan to the Indonesian government will be re-lent to PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), or PT SMI, a state-owned infrastructure financing institution, which will administer the facility. ADB also approved technical assistance to help strengthen PT SMI’s ability to implement the facility and eventually broaden the firm’s services to support other borrowers and catalyze private funding.
 
The technical assistance is funded with $1.2 million from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and $375,000 from Luxembourg’s Financial Sector Development Partnership Special Fund.
 
"Indonesia is the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and accounts for more than half of GHG emissions in Southeast Asia," said ADB Senior Financial Sector Specialist Benita Ainabe. 
 
"With innovative finance models incorporating global green standards, the SIO-GFF will help Indonesia focus on climate-resilient infrastructure as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to build on our experience in Indonesia to extend the approach to other countries in the region," Ainabe added.
 
Indonesia’s annual climate-adjusted infrastructure financing needs from 2016 to 2020 were estimated to be $74 billion on average, with an annual infrastructure financing gap of $51 billion, according to an ADB report. The facility seeks to help manage credit risk during the life cycle of projects, especially the construction phase and the early years of commercial operations when cash flow is negative. The facility will mainly offer loans, but may also provide equity, convertible debt, and guarantees, to reduce the credit risk of projects and attract commercial lenders.
 
The project is in line with Indonesia’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. It follows ADB’s country partnership strategy for Indonesia, 2020–2024, which focuses on accelerating economic recovery and strengthening resilience.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,645

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,645

English
covid-19
Developing Countries Face Growing Risks from Financial Fragility: Report

Developing Countries Face Growing Risks from Financial Fragility: Report

English
finance
Residential Property Prices Accelerated in Q4 2021: BI's Survey

Residential Property Prices Accelerated in Q4 2021: BI's Survey

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang
Olahraga

Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang

Otomotif

"Bulan Madu" Honda BR-V Terganggu Krisis Chip Semikonduktor

Sri Mulyani: Pandemi Covid-19 Bukan yang Pertama dan Terakhir
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Pandemi Covid-19 Bukan yang Pertama dan Terakhir

Keluarga Korban Kecewa Herry Wirawan Hanya Dipenjara Seumur Hidup
Nasional

Keluarga Korban Kecewa Herry Wirawan Hanya Dipenjara Seumur Hidup

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia

Capres Filipina Ingin Adanya Kehadiran Militer di Laut China Selatan
Internasional

Capres Filipina Ingin Adanya Kehadiran Militer di Laut China Selatan

Profesor UNAIR Masuk 100 Peneliti Hukum Terbaik Dunia, Ini Dia Sosoknya
Pendidikan

Profesor UNAIR Masuk 100 Peneliti Hukum Terbaik Dunia, Ini Dia Sosoknya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!