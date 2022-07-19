Positive Growth of New Loan Disbursements in Q2 2022: BI

Jakarta: The latest Banking Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicates positive growth of new loan disbursements in the second quarter of 2022.
It is confirmed by a significant increase in the corresponding weighted net balance (WNB) to 96.9% from 64.8% in the first quarter of 2022.
"Positive WNB values point to broad-based growth across all loan types," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.
"Respondents expect the positive trend to persist in the third quarter of 2022, with a WNB of 95.7%," he added.
Respondents predict slightly tighter lending standards in the third quarter of 2022, as denoted by a positive Lending Standards Index of 1.9% compared with -0.3% in the previous period. Respondents expect the banks to tighten credit lines, loan maturities, premium charges and collateral requirements in the third quarter of 2022.
The latest survey also shows how respondents have remained upbeat concerning credit growth moving forward, predicting 9.2% (yoy) in 2022 compared with 5.2% (yoy) in 2021.