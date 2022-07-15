English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The two countries signed the MoU when Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob visited Jakarta on April 1, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The two countries signed the MoU when Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob visited Jakarta on April 1, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Stops Sending Migrant Workers to Malaysia over MoU Violation: Foreign Ministry

Antara • 15 July 2022 10:28
Jakarta: The Indonesian government decided to temporarily stop sending migrant workers to Malaysia as of July 13, 2022, over Kuala Lumpur violating a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on manpower inked between the two countries.
 
The government made the decision after the Indonesian mission found several pieces of evidence showing Malaysia is still using a maid online system (SMO) to recruit workers, director of Indonesian citizens and entities’ protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Judha Nugraha, said during an online media briefing on Thursday.
 
SMO is a recruitment system made outside the agreement in the MoU.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Specifically, this SMO makes our migrant workers vulnerable to exploitation because the recruitment mechanism is not based on Law No. 18/2017 on the protection of migrant workers... Consequently, our migrant workers sent to Malaysia did not pass through the legal phases," he said.
 
In response to the finding, the Indonesian government has decided to temporarily stop sending migrant workers to Malaysia until Kuala Lumpur clarifies the issue and commits to ending the recruitment of migrant workers as domestic help through the SMO.
 
The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has conveyed the decision to the Malaysian Resources Ministry, which will soon discuss the issue with the Malaysian Home Affairs Ministry.
 
“We hope the discussion will bring positive results," he said.
 
The two countries signed the MoU when Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob visited Jakarta on April 1, 2022.
 
It deals with the use of a single-channel system for recruiting, supervising, and protecting Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Africa Facing Growing Risk of Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks

Africa Facing Growing Risk of Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks

English
health
IDI Predicts Indonesia Entering Fourth COVID-19 Wave

IDI Predicts Indonesia Entering Fourth COVID-19 Wave

English
covid-19 pandemic
Indonesian Ombudsman Lauds Ministry. Task Force' Efforts to Handle FMD

Indonesian Ombudsman Lauds Ministry. Task Force' Efforts to Handle FMD

English
ombudsman
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemprov DKI Kaji Penggunaan Tiket <i>Face Recognition</i> di Angkot
Nasional

Pemprov DKI Kaji Penggunaan Tiket Face Recognition di Angkot

Waspada! Krisis Pangan Mengancam 276 Juta Orang di Dunia
Ekonomi

Waspada! Krisis Pangan Mengancam 276 Juta Orang di Dunia

Marak Kekerasan Seksual, Kemendikbudristek Bagikan Cara Memilih Sekolah yang Aman
Pendidikan

Marak Kekerasan Seksual, Kemendikbudristek Bagikan Cara Memilih Sekolah yang Aman

Tak Masuk Skema Pelatih, PSS Sleman Lepas Mario Maslac
Olahraga

Tak Masuk Skema Pelatih, PSS Sleman Lepas Mario Maslac

Tiba di Singapura, Presiden Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Ajukan Pengunduran Diri
Internasional

Tiba di Singapura, Presiden Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Ajukan Pengunduran Diri

Jadi Korban Penipuan Berkedok Sewa Mobil, Jessica Iskandar Lapor Polisi
Hiburan

Jadi Korban Penipuan Berkedok Sewa Mobil, Jessica Iskandar Lapor Polisi

All New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Usung Banyak Fitur Baru
Otomotif

All New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Usung Banyak Fitur Baru

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM
Teknologi

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!