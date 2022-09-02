Namibia's largest mining conference and exhibition was held in Windhoek on August 31 - September 1.
"Namibia's mining sector has great potential to be developed and it is hoped that Indonesia's participation in the exhibition can contribute to improving Indonesia-Namibia economic relations, especially in the mining sector," said Indonesian Ambassador Wisnu Edi Pratignyo in a press release on Thursday.
The exhibition was officially opened by the Minister of Mines and Energy of Namibia, Tom Alweendo, and was attended by well-known local and international associations and companies in the mining sector.
While in Namibia, PT Timah Tbk maximized its presence to follow up on investment and trade cooperation opportunities in the mining sector.
PT. Timah Tbk is interested in expanding its tin mining business, among others, with one of Namibia's leading mining companies, namely Afritin Mining.
The Indonesian Embassy views the mining exhibition as an appropriate event to promote the Indonesian mining industry to Namibia.
The African country is rich in mineral resources. The mining sector accounts for about 11.5% of Namibia's GDP and provides 50% of the country's foreign exchange reserves. Some of Namibia's main mining commodities are diamonds, uranium and copper.