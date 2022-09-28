English  
Albania is a country of 2.7 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia, Albania Agree to Intensify Cooperation in Trade, Investment

Antara • 28 September 2022 15:52
Jakarta: Indonesian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Albania, and North Macedonia Iwan Bogananta and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama agreed to boost cooperation between Indonesia and Albania in the fields of trade, tourism, and investment.
 
Ambassador Bogananta's meeting with PM Rama took place at the Albanian Prime Minister's office in Tirana on Monday (Sept 26), according to a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Sofia received in Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
The increase in cooperation with Albania will also encourage cooperation between Indonesia and countries of the Balkan region, the Indonesian Embassy in Sofia stated.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bogananta conveyed several important agendas, including the development of bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Albania, particularly in the fields of trade, tourism, and investment.
 
"We are proud to announce that there will be a plan to sign an investment (agreement) in the renewable energy or green energy sector by an Indonesian company in Tirana, Albania," the ambassador stated.
 
According to Ambassador Bogananta, the investment is outbound and made by Indonesian companies, with the aim of opening up new space and opportunities for the Indonesian market in the Balkans and as a form of support for economic development in the country.
 
"We are sure that the investment will bring in a lot of resources from the country, from material to human resources," he stated.
 
On the occasion, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomed and thanked Ambassador Iwan's visit and Indonesia's trust in Albania.
 
"Albania will continue to support plans for bilateral cooperation with Indonesia in the future, particularly in the trade, tourism, and investment sectors," he stated.
 
Albania is a country of 2.7 million people, with a Muslim population reaching 56 percent.
 
Albania has the potential to become a center for trade activities for Indonesian products to enter the territory of the Balkan countries.

 
(WAH)

