Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

"The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has several implementation strategies for reducing the use of fossil energy and long-term new renewable energy (EBT) planning," Coordinator of Energy Conservation Program Preparation at the ministry, Qatro Romandhi, informed during a webinar on “Global Recession Threats: A Green Economy at a Crossroads,” which was accessed from here on Monday.
The first strategy is to stop the operation of coal-fired steam power plants, as stated in Presidential Regulation No. 112 of 2022, which stipulates the regulation of the development of power plants based on renewable energy sources.
Next, the government is pursuing the development of new renewable energy (EBT), especially solar and wind power plants.
"For example, in North Kalimantan, a hydroelectric power plant was built to provide electricity. And it was stated that the State Electricity Company (PLN) planned to generate 20.9 gigawatts (of power) from the new renewable energy power plant," Romandhi added.
Another strategy is the efficient use of technology in the user sector, including the industrial, building, household, and transportation sectors.
"This is what we need to (push) together so that final energy use can be reduced," he pointed out.
The last strategy is promoting the use of electric vehicles and induction cookers.
Romandhi pointed out that the strategy needs to be implemented since oil production has continued to decline, while consumption has never dropped.
While energy consumption has been increasing constantly, the growth of electric cars has not been the same as the demand for cars with internal combustion engines (ICE), as the latter segment is growing rapidly, he said.
"What does this mean? When oil products continue to decrease, while the demand is high, the domestic market will require imports," he said.
Thus, it is necessary to utilize alternative energy sources, such as renewable ones, which can reduce dependence on imports.