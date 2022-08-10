Jakarta: Indonesia's macroeconomic conditions are still good in the midst of an unstable global economy, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Arsjad Rasjid has said.
"Even though Indonesia's inflation is high, we are still better than other countries," he pointed out after inaugurating the management of the Central Java Chamber of Commerce for the 2022–2027 period, here on Wednesday.
In the midst of high food and energy prices, Indonesia has still managed to record an economic growth of 5.4 percent, he noted.
"Although, inflation of almost 5 percent is quite worrying," he added.
However, economic growth in Central Java has been higher than the national average, he highlighted.
The unstable global economy poses a challenge for the Indonesian economy, he added.
However, the key to dealing with such an economic condition is building human resources, Rasjid said.
Indonesia's demographic bonus should not be a burden, he added.
On the contrary, the demographic bonus should spur efforts to improve the quality of human resources so that they are in line with market demand, he said.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Central Java Chamber of Commerce, Harry Nuryanto, said that his organization is ready to become a strategic partner of the government.
Kadin will also form a task force that will seek to get involved in efforts to tackle the spike in inflation, he added.