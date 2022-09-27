English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's IIP in the second quarter of 2022 remained solid. (Photo: MI)
Indonesia's IIP in the second quarter of 2022 remained solid. (Photo: MI)

Indonesia's International Investment Position Remains Solid: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2022 11:20
Jakarta: Indonesia's International Investment Position (IIP) recorded a lower net liability in the second quarter of 2022, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
 
According to the country's central bank,  Indonesia's IIP at the end of the second quarter of 2022 amassed a net liability totalling USD270.4 billion (21.3% of GDP), down from USD287.8 billion (23.6% of GDP) at the end of the first quarter of 2022, stemmed from a decrease in the position of Foreign Financial Liabilities (FFL) coupled with an increase of Foreign Financial Assets (FFA).
 
"Foreign Financial Liabilities (FFL) position decreased in line with the lower value of domestic financial instruments amid a surge of direct investment and portfolio investment inflows," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The FFL position, therefore, retreated 2.3% (qtq) from USD720.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to USD704.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.  
 
The lower FFL position was primarily attributable to other change factors relating to the value of domestic financial instruments denominated in Rupiah given lower prices and US dollar appreciation against the Rupiah.  
 
Further declines were offset, however, by net inflows of direct investment and portfolio investment in the reporting period in response to investor optimism in the national economic recovery outlook and conducive domestic investment climate.
 
"Foreign Financial Assets (FFA) position increased primarily due to increasing positions of portfolio investment and other investment assets," he stated.
 
The FFA position grew 0.2% (qtq) from USD433.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to reach USD433.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.  
 
The increase was supported by higher positions of other investment and portfolio investment assets in line with additional asset placements abroad. 
 
Notwithstanding, further FFA gains were offset by other change factors relating to broad-based US dollar appreciation against most global currencies and falling prices of several offshore assets.
 
"Bank Indonesia views Indonesia's IIP in the second quarter of 2022 remained solid, thus supporting external resilience," he added. 
 
This was reflected by a maintained ratio of Indonesia's IIP to GDP, decreasing from 23.6% to 21.3% in the reporting period.  
 
In addition, the structure of Indonesia's IIP also remains dominated by long-term maturity instruments (93.4%), primarily in the form of direct investment. 
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia is confident that Indonesia's IIP performance will be maintained in line with efforts to foster economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by synergy between Bank Indonesia's policy mix, the Government and other relevant authorities policies. Nevertheless, Bank Indonesia will remain vigilant of the potential risks associated with a net liability IIP on the economy," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Mata uang rupiah. Foto: MI/Rommy Pujianto.

Kian Tak Bertenaga, Rupiah Dibuka Lesu ke Rp15.155/USD

Kenaikan Suku Bunga BI Jaga Inflasi pada Level 6-7%

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
APEC Economies Urged to Boost Technology Adoption, Integration

APEC Economies Urged to Boost Technology Adoption, Integration

English
asia-pacific
Growth in Most of Developing East Asia Rebounded in 2022: World Bank

Growth in Most of Developing East Asia Rebounded in 2022: World Bank

English
east asia
Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Flood Victims in Pakistan

Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Flood Victims in Pakistan

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
WNA Boleh Vaksinasi Covid-19 di Indonesia, Ini Syaratnya
Nasional

WNA Boleh Vaksinasi Covid-19 di Indonesia, Ini Syaratnya

Jokowi Bangga Realisasi Penyaluran BSU dan BLT BBM
Ekonomi

Jokowi Bangga Realisasi Penyaluran BSU dan BLT BBM

Istrinya Dihina, Robby Shine Tunggu Permintaan Maaf Billy Syahputra
Hiburan

Istrinya Dihina, Robby Shine Tunggu Permintaan Maaf Billy Syahputra

Wacana BPKB Digital, Cepat Pengurusannya & Cegah Modus Nakal
Otomotif

Wacana BPKB Digital, Cepat Pengurusannya & Cegah Modus Nakal

Deretan Bintang yang Bakal Bentrok di Fase Grup Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

Deretan Bintang yang Bakal Bentrok di Fase Grup Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)

Menlu RI: Senjata Nuklir adalah Ancaman Nyata Bagi Umat Manusia
Internasional

Menlu RI: Senjata Nuklir adalah Ancaman Nyata Bagi Umat Manusia

RUU Pendidikan Kedokteran Dicuekin Lebih dari 9 Bulan, Willy Aditya Kirim Surat Terbuka ke Jokowi
Pendidikan

RUU Pendidikan Kedokteran Dicuekin Lebih dari 9 Bulan, Willy Aditya Kirim Surat Terbuka ke Jokowi

Apa Itu Dynamic Island di iPhone 14?
Teknologi

Apa Itu Dynamic Island di iPhone 14?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!