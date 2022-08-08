Surakarta: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo revealed his strategy for achieving a high economic growth in the second quarter of 2022.
Ganjar said the high economic gorwth was the results of cooperation between local leaders and officials in opening and facilitating investment.
The Central Java Statistics Agency announced that economic growth in Central Java reached 5.66 percent in the second quarter of 2022.
Central Java's economic growth was better than Indonesia's economic growth which reached 5.44 percent.
"We also always work together, for example with BI, OJK, so that we always get the correct information," said Ganjar in a written statement on Monday, August 8, 2022.
With accurate data from Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Financial Services Authority (OJK), he said, making correct decisions becomes easier.
Ganjar hopes that economic growth in Central Java will continue to accelerate.
According to him, challenges in the future will not be easier, so the region needs stronger cooperation between all parties.
"Remember that next year will not necessarily be easy," explained Ganjar.