English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (Photo:Metro TV)
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (Photo:Metro TV)

Ganjar Committed to Boosting Central Java's Economic Growth

Media Indonesia • 08 August 2022 15:35
Surakarta: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo revealed his strategy for achieving a high economic growth in the second quarter of 2022. 
 
Ganjar said the high economic gorwth was the results of cooperation between local leaders and officials in opening and facilitating investment.
 
The Central Java Statistics Agency announced that economic growth in Central Java reached 5.66 percent in the second quarter of 2022. 
 
Central Java's economic growth was better than Indonesia's economic growth which reached 5.44 percent.
 
"We also always work together, for example with BI, OJK, so that we always get the correct information," said Ganjar in a written statement on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With accurate data from Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Financial Services Authority (OJK), he said, making correct decisions becomes easier.
 
Ganjar hopes that economic growth in Central Java will continue to accelerate. 
 
According to him, challenges in the future will not be easier, so the region needs stronger cooperation between all parties.
 
"Remember that next year will not necessarily be easy," explained Ganjar.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 4,425 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,425 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

English
covid-19
Pertamina Hulu Rokan Produces Up to 161 Thousand Barrels Crude Oil Per Day

Pertamina Hulu Rokan Produces Up to 161 Thousand Barrels Crude Oil Per Day

English
energy
President Jokowi Calls on BMKG to Identify Risks of Climate Change

President Jokowi Calls on BMKG to Identify Risks of Climate Change

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
4.425 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

4.425 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Siap-siap! Tak Sampaikan Laporan Keuangan Emiten Bakal Kena Denda
Ekonomi

Siap-siap! Tak Sampaikan Laporan Keuangan Emiten Bakal Kena Denda

Hiburan

"Pink Venom" Awali Kembalinya Blackpink

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh
Otomotif

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan
Internasional

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta
Teknologi

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta

Haaland Gemilang, Manchester City Bungkam West Ham
Olahraga

Haaland Gemilang, Manchester City Bungkam West Ham

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!