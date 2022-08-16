English  
The House will wait and see whether the government proposes an increase or not. (Photo: medcom.id)
The House will wait and see whether the government proposes an increase or not. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Has Not Proposed Increase in Fuel Price: DPR Speaker

Antara • 16 August 2022 20:20
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has not proposed an increase in the price of fuel (BBM) even though fuel prices have already soared internationally, Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR), Puan Maharani, has stressed.  
 
"Until today, there has been no proposal from the government to increase the price of fuel, even though the price of fuel abroad is already very high," she clarified at a press conference held after the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) and the joint session of the DPR and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) at the Parliamentary Complex, here on Tuesday.
 
The government is still providing Rp502 trillion in fuel subsidies, she noted.

The House will wait and see whether the government proposes an increase or not, according to her.
 
Such a proposal will depend on the 2023 draft state budget (RAPBN). If the RAPBN is deemed not strong enough to withstand the rate of global fuel development, then a proposal will be made to the DPR later, she said.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at the MPR’s annual session and the joint session of the DPR and the DPD, said that Indonesia recorded a state budget surplus of Rp106 trillion in 2022.
 
As a result, this year, the government has been able to provide a subsidy of Rp502 trillion for fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and electricity to keep prices from skyrocketing.
 
President Widodo delivered his annual speech and state budget speech in sessions held ahead of the commemoration of Indonesia's 77th Independence Day anniversary, which falls on August 17, 2022.
 
Widodo was dressed in the traditional Paksian clothing of Bangka Belitung Islands province.
 
The traditional outfit was dominated by the color green and decorated with the pattern of pucuk rebung, or bamboo shoots. The bamboo shoot motif symbolizes harmony, while the color green was chosen since, in philosophy, it is believed to exude a sense of coolness and signifies hope and growth.
 
(WAH)
