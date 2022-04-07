Trade Ministry Holds Exhibition to Promote MSME Products from Bangka Belitung

Pangkalpinang: Indonesia's Trade Ministry promotes products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through an exhibition themed "Laskar Bangka Belitung to the Global Market" in Belitung to develop MSME products and to recover the community's economy.
"This exhibition is one of the synergies between the central government and regional governments to promote, strengthen, and empower MSME actors affected by COVID-19," Director of the Use and Marketing of Domestic Products at the ministry Ida Rustini noted in a press statement received by ANTARA here on Thursday.
Rustini remarked that 12 ministries were currently assigned by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to develop regional products in order to facilitate economic recovery in these areas.
"The exhibition of MSME products has been started since last February. Various collaborations have been built with several parties, such as Bank Indonesia, Bank BCA, Mustika Ratu, Wingsfood, as well as regional SOEs, such as Angkasa Pura and PT Timah," she revealed.
The series of exhibition activities will be held at Summarecon Jakarta on April 20-24, 2022, by presenting food and non-food products emblematic of the characteristics of the Bangka Belitung region.
"The peak event will be held on May 11 in Belitung with the theme 'Laskar UMKM Bangka Belitung to the Global Market,' and many other series of activities will be held, such as marathon competitions, pop up markets, export departures, and others," she remarked.
Chairperson of National Dekranasda of Bangka Belitung Islands Province, Melati Erzaldi, welcomed this program while affirming that Bangka Belitung's MSME products would be more widely known through the event.
"Rebranding, curation, upgrades, and product improvements have been conducted. For the product exhibition, we will display the best products," she stated.