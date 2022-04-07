English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The peak event will be held on May 11 in Belitung. (Photo: medcom.id)
The peak event will be held on May 11 in Belitung. (Photo: medcom.id)

Trade Ministry Holds Exhibition to Promote MSME Products from Bangka Belitung

English MSMEs trade Bangka Belitung
Antara • 07 April 2022 15:07
Pangkalpinang: Indonesia's Trade Ministry promotes products of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through an exhibition themed "Laskar Bangka Belitung to the Global Market" in Belitung to develop MSME products and to recover the community's economy.
 
"This exhibition is one of the synergies between the central government and regional governments to promote, strengthen, and empower MSME actors affected by COVID-19," Director of the Use and Marketing of Domestic Products at the ministry Ida Rustini noted in a press statement received by ANTARA here on Thursday.
 
Rustini remarked that 12 ministries were currently assigned by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to develop regional products in order to facilitate economic recovery in these areas.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The exhibition of MSME products has been started since last February. Various collaborations have been built with several parties, such as Bank Indonesia, Bank BCA, Mustika Ratu, Wingsfood, as well as regional SOEs, such as Angkasa Pura and PT Timah," she revealed.
 
The series of exhibition activities will be held at Summarecon Jakarta on April 20-24, 2022, by presenting food and non-food products emblematic of the characteristics of the Bangka Belitung region.
 
"The peak event will be held on May 11 in Belitung with the theme 'Laskar UMKM Bangka Belitung to the Global Market,' and many other series of activities will be held, such as marathon competitions, pop up markets, export departures, and others," she remarked.
 
Chairperson of National Dekranasda of Bangka Belitung Islands Province, Melati Erzaldi, welcomed this program while affirming that Bangka Belitung's MSME products would be more widely known through the event.
 
"Rebranding, curation, upgrades, and product improvements have been conducted. For the product exhibition, we will display the best products," she stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, South Korea Forge Cooperation in Competitive Sports Training

Indonesia, South Korea Forge Cooperation in Competitive Sports Training

English
sports
Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Jambi Province

Jokowi Pays Working Visit to Jambi Province

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

English
environment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Ungkap Penanganan Pandemi dan Pemulihan Ekonomi oleh Pemerintah
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Ungkap Penanganan Pandemi dan Pemulihan Ekonomi oleh Pemerintah

Maudy Ayunda Ungkap 3 Isu Relevan dengan Anak Muda di Ajang G20
Nasional

Maudy Ayunda Ungkap 3 Isu Relevan dengan Anak Muda di Ajang G20

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Fujiko A. Fujio, Kreator Ninja Hattori Meninggal Dunia

Ancelotti Ibaratkan Benzema seperti Anggur Berkualitas Tinggi
Olahraga

Ancelotti Ibaratkan Benzema seperti Anggur Berkualitas Tinggi

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20
Internasional

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?
Otomotif

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!