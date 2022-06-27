English  
World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Pangestu (Photo: MI)
World Bank Committed to Supporting Nepal's Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 June 2022 08:05
Kathmandu: World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Pangestu concluded her five-day visit to Nepal, reiterating the World Bank’s commitment to support Nepal’s resilient recovery from the pandemic. 
 
The visit focused on Nepal’s economy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and Nepal’s pathways to Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID). 
 
Pangestu met with President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister of Finance, Janardan Sharma, and Minister of Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation, Pampha Bhusal. 

"Nepal is a champion in the region with the adoption of GRID as a strategic framework to guide development policy decisions," said Pangestu in a press release on Sunday.
 
"As the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries, with more than $26 billion provided for climate action last fiscal year alone, the World Bank Group takes pride in helping countries such as Nepal lay the foundation for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient recovery," she added.

Sustainable Development

Pangestu also participated in a high-level dialogue with senior representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Forests and Environment, development partners, private sector, and youth to unpack key issues and opportunities for GRID in Nepal.
 
Meetings were also held with private sector and development experts, women leading climate action, and young Nepali entrepreneurs working with green and sustainable enterprises.
 
In her meetings, Pangestu lauded Nepal as an early mover in pivoting towards GRID and reiterated the World Bank’s support for the country’s resilient recovery and sustainable development.
 
"As part of achieving GRID, the World Bank is committed to supporting Nepal’s energy sector development through clean sources including hydropower and cross-border power trade," said Pangestu.
 
(WAH)
